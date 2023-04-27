Eagles gifted an upgrade in 2023 draft capital

Just before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles improved their 2023 draft capital as a result of a settlement with the Arizona Cardinals, who tampered with then Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles and Cardinals released a joint statement.

The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on the settlement of an issue concerning an instance of impermissible contact by Arizona during its head coaching search this past January. The Cardinals self-reported to the National Football League that General Manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship Game, a period during which contact is not permitted under the League’s Anti-Tampering Policy. To resolve the matter between the two clubs, the Cardinals and Eagles have agreed to swap third round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cardinals receive Philadelphia’s fifth-round selection in 2024.

If you look at the draft value chart, the pick values are as follows:

Eagles get Cardinals get Pick 66 (260 points) Pick 94 (124 points) 5th round pick in 2024 (approximately 15 points) TOTAL: 260 points TOTAL: 139 points



For their tampering efforts, the Cardinals gained, you know, Jonathan Gannon, lol.

