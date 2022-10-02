Eagles celebrate win over Jaguars with "Dreams and Nightmares"

With Doug Pederson making his return to the Lincoln Financial Field as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the past week has seen plenty of reminiscing about his Eagles tenure and, of course, that long-awaited Super Bowl title.

So it seems fitting that the Eagles celebrated Sunday's 29-21 win with the song that became the 2017 team's anthem: Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares."

Kick returner Britain Covey, who was signed to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game, live-streamed the celebration from the Eagles' locker room postgame, with that now all to familiar song blasting in the background.

Here's the language warning before you click play.

The Eagles fell into a 14-0 hole early but took advantage of five Jacksonville turnovers to climb back and improve to 4-0, standing as the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

Could this be the best Eagles team since that legendary Super Bowl run five years ago? So far, they're sure looking like it.

