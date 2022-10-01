More Sports:

October 01, 2022

Eagles sign WR/KR/PR Britain Covey to active roster, call up S Andre Chachere to gameday roster

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Britan_Covey_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese174.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles WR/KR/PR Britain Covey

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday that they have signed wide receiver / kick returner / punt returner Britain Covey to the active roster. They also temporarily elevated safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In an otherwise great start to the season, the Eagles' kick and punt return units have struggled to get anything going through the first three games, and Covey muffed a punt last Sunday against the Washington Commanders that he was lucky did not result in a turnover. His addition to the active roster signals that he will remain their answer as the primary punt returner, for now.

With Avonte Maddox out, the Eagles elevated Chachere. The Eagles' top three options, personnel-wise, for replacing Maddox:

  1. Backup slot corner Josiah Scott could simply fill right in.
  2. The Eagles could start Zech McPhearson in the slot, since he has some inside-outside versatility.
  3. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson could play in the slot, with another safety starting in place of Gardner-Johnson.

The bet here is that the Eagles will keep it simple, and Josiah Scott will get the start. And because Scott doubles as a safety, Chachere could merely just be serving as added depth on the back end.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Britain Covey andre chachere

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Children's Health

Children with head lice can remain in school, new AAP guidelines say
Head lice school

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks
Fletcher_Cox_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese95.jpg

Food & Drink

Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
Sonny's Famous Steaks Tripadvisor

Food & Drink

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den closing block party

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved