More Sports:

December 05, 2021

Please don't share bad Gardner Minshew opinions after the Eagles-Jets game, thanks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120421GardnerMinshew Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Minshew Mania is (almost) here.

Gardner Minshew will reportedly start for the Philadelphia Eagles against the very, very bad New York Jets on Sunday. There's a decent chance he'll be effective, as many others have been against the Jets this season, seeing as their defense has allowed a cumulative passer rating of 107.0 to opposing quarterbacks, worst in the NFL.

If Minshew plays well, you can be certain that there will be talk of a "quarterback controversy" between him and Jalen Hurts, especially with the Eagles enjoying some rest on their bye next week. When the Eagles play their next game against Washington on December 19th, Hurts will almost certainly be the starter again as long as he's healthy. In other words, brace for two weeks of pointless debate, friends. I mean, not that I'm complaining — I'll need content for the long gap in between games. 😉

MORE: Report: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out vs. Jets; Gardner Minshew to start | Final Eagles-Jets injury report, with analysis

However, the reality is that no matter what happens against the Jets, the quarterback debate that actually matters is who will have the job in 2022 and beyond, not the rest of 2021. The combatants for that role in 2022 will still be Hurts vs. some other option not currently on the roster, with the latter seemingly in the lead. 

Minshew is not in that discussion, or at least he shouldn't be. Yes, Jacksonville selected Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft which ended any hope of Minshew remaining the Jags' starter, but most Jaguars observers would also tell you that C.J. Beathard was outperforming him during training camp and the preseason for the backup job. We're talking about a player here who was likely going to be the No. 3 quarterback of a 2-9 team. 

He is a fun player to watch, at times. He has good pocket presence and is crafty when escaping pressure and making off-schedule plays. He has also become known as a fun personality off the field, and a competitive player on it. But ultimately, he's short, he doesn't possess ideal athleticism, and his arm talent is nowhere near the level of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.

Minshew does have appeal. He has another year left on his contract, and he's cheap. His salary in 2021 was $850,000. In 2022, it is scheduled to be $965,000, though that will get bumped up some on a "proven performance escalator," but will still be quite inexpensive relative to other backups capable of winning games. That's his value.

There will perhaps be some things we can glean from this game, such as how much the passing attack is helped by a more traditional passing quarterback, and how much more ineffective it could be in the run game with Hurts on the sidelines. Getting a look at another quarterback could perhaps be valuable from a comparative standpoint when evaluating Hurts.

But, please, if the Eagles win on Sunday against a Jets team with a -135 point differential and you find yourself thinking that they should ride with Minshew in 2022 and beyond, take a deep breath... and don't. Or at least keep it to yourself. Similarly, to my media brethren, let's not hype up Minshew-Hurts as this decade's Montana-Young. Thank you for these courtesies in advance.

MORE: Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 13 matchup against the Jets | Mailbag: How much could Russell Wilson cost in a trade? | Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Gardner Minshew

Videos

Featured

Northern Liberties View 16

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets
Eagles-Jets-Reagor_120321_usat

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Philly Commerce Department reeling from director's 'toxic' management style, staffers say
Michael Rashid Philly commerce department

Men's Health

The prevalence of low testosterone should motivate men to adopt healthier lifestyles
Weight Lifting

History

Nearly 250 years ago, a Philly nurse saved the Continental Army from a surprise British attack
Independence Hall Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market celebrates the holidays with weekly events during ‘A Time For Joy’
Reading Terminal Market

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved