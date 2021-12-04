More Sports:

December 04, 2021

Report: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out vs. Jets; Gardner Minshew to start

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120421GardnerMinshew Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew doesn't have a gigantic hand. It's just closer to the camera than the rest of him.

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out Sunday against the New York Jets, and Gardner Minshew will start in his place, according to a report from Derrick Gunn.

Hurts injured his ankle last Sunday against the New York Giants, and has apparently not recovered in time for Sunday's game against the Jets. 

MORE: Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 13 matchup against the Jets | Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets

The Eagles traded a sixth-round pick for Minshew in August. He got some playing time in a blowout win against the Detroit Lions earlier this season, but this will be his first "real" action as an Eagle quarterback. 

Minshew, who turned 25 in May, was a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He played in 23 games in his two-year career with the Jags, starting 20, with a record of 7-13 on a bad team. His stats:

 YearComp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT QB rating 
 2019285-470 (60.6%) 3271 (7.0) 21-6 91.2 
 2020216-327 (66.1%) 2259 (6.9) 16-5 95.9 

Minshew is a more polished passer than Hurts, but obviously does not possess Hurts' ability as a runner. While the Eagles would like to get as much of an evaluation on Hurts as they can by watching him play, this will be an interesting opportunity to have a different quarterback run Nick Sirianni's offense, for comparative purposes.

Minshew's opportunity will come against the team with the worst point differential in the NFL, at -135.

As a reminder, the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback is Reid Sinnett, who the Eagles claimed off of waivers in October.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Gardner Minshew Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Northern Liberties View 16

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets
Eagles-Jets-Reagor_120321_usat

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Philly Commerce Department reeling from director's 'toxic' management style, staffers say
Michael Rashid Philly commerce department

Men's Health

The prevalence of low testosterone should motivate men to adopt healthier lifestyles
Weight Lifting

History

Nearly 250 years ago, a Philly nurse saved the Continental Army from a surprise British attack
Independence Hall Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market celebrates the holidays with weekly events during ‘A Time For Joy’
Reading Terminal Market

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved