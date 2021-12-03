Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets

Just last week, I wrote in this space that the Eagles were suddenly one of the hotter teams in football after winning three of four games. So of course they went out and played their worst game of the season, at least offensively, falling to the Giants 13-7 at MetLife Stadium.

This week, they'll return to the scene of the crime, but the opponent will be different as they take another trip up I-95 to face the Jets, a team they've never lost to in the history of their franchise. And although the Jets are worse than the Giants, the Eagles learned a hard lesson last week that despite their recent run of solid play, they're not good enough to take any team lightly — or to count any win as a guarantee.

But with the Eagles as touchdown favorites on the road and with nothing on the horizon but a Week 14 bye, this is clearly another game the Birds should win. Unlike last week, however, we won't be counting our chickens before they hatch.

As we do every week, we've rounded up a slew of predictions from both the local and national media to get a sense of how the experts see this Eagles vs. Jets matchup playing out — including a few against the spread — and you probably won't be surprised to see them as similarly one-sided as last week. Let's dive right in...

• PhillyVoice: A week after we all incorrectly picked the Eagles to beat the Giants, it appears we did not learn from our mistakes, with all seven of us once again backing the Birds. Here's the prediction from Evan Macy, who is tied with John McMullen atop our staff leaderboard at 9-3 this season and is taking the Eagles by a final of 27-14.

I'm not going to overthink this one, or dive into some deep analysis. The Jets are bad. They have never lost to the Eagles. They will not on Sunday. Philly needs this win before the bye to remain relevant in the playoff race. I can't really see a scenario where they are so bad Zach Wilson beats them. Let's send Philly into the week off in a good headspace — please. I don't want to even imagine what local talk radio will be like otherwise.

• Inquirer.com: All three of their Eagles writers are picking the Eagles on Sunday, including EJ Smith, who has them winning 28-13. Here's some of what he had to say...