Week 13 non-Eagles rooting guide

In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC, with a focus on the NFC East. They'll still do that in 2021, but there are even more peripheral rooting interests for Birds fans this season because they own 2022 draft picks from other teams.

And so, each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule, and yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. You can also check out the latest Week 13 odds and read all my picks, here.

Let's start this week with the Eagles' playoff hopes.

The NFC East

When the Eagles lost to the woeful New York Giants on Sunday, it sure felt like any hopes of winning the NFC East were instantly gone. Well, maybe not?

FiveThirtyEight.com still gives the the Eagles a nine percent chance of winning the division, while the New York Times gives them a six percent chance. Those aren't great odds, obviously, but it's something.

• Cowboys at Saints: The Saints will be without RB Alvin Kamara, LT Terron Armstead, RT Ryan Ramczyk, LG Andrus Peat, DE Marcus Davenport, and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in this game. If the Cowboys can't beat this Saints team that the Eagles very easily handled a couple weeks ago, then that would be highly alarming for their stronghold on the division.



As Deniz Selman points out, with a Cowboys loss to New Orleans, the Eagles would only need the Cowboys to lose one more divisional game to have the division be completely within their control if they ran the table.

Of course, expecting the Eagles to run the table is probably delusional, given the Birds' loss to the Giants on Sunday. Still, for one more week it's worth rooting against Dallas.

There's perhaps an argument that a Saints loss helps the Eagles' wildcard hopes. Meh. They stink. If the Eagles can't beat them out for a wildcard with the schedule they have left, they don't deserve to be in the playoffs.