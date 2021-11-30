NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 13

Week 12 of the NFL season is in the books, and if the season ended today, the Washington Football Team would be in the playoffs as the 7 seed. We already killed them off, soooooooo... oops? 🤷‍♂️



Their next four games are at Las Vegas, the Cowboys at home, at Philly, and then at Dallas, so hopefully I won't have to bring them back from the dead. Anyway, the fact the Football Team is suddenly a contender just goes to show (a) how bad the NFC is this year, and (b) how much the NFL watered down their playoff product by adding a seventh qualifier to each conference.

There are no new obituaries this week.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

11) Falcons (5-6): After a pair of games they lost by a combined score of 68-3, the Falcons picked up a win over the Jaguars on Sunday, delaying their obituary for a week.

Last week: 11

10) Panthers (5-7): Christian McCaffrey's season is over. McCaffrey became the highest-paid running back in NFL history during the 2020 offseason. He has played in 10 games since. In the last 10 drafts, five running backs have been picked in the top 10. Year Player Team Overall pick 2012 Trent Richardson Browns 3 2015 Todd Gurley Rams 10 2016 Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 4 2017 Christian McCaffrey Panthers 8 2018 Saquon Barkley Giants 2

• Richardson was a bust. • Gurley was excellent for a short period, but is currently unemployed. • Elliott was great early on, but he has arguably been less efficient the last two seasons than his backup, Tony Pollard. • Barkley looks like a shell of the player he was as a rookie, as an assortment of injuries have derailed his career. It's funny to me that Dave Gettleman is responsible for drafting McCaffrey and Barkley. It might be a while until we see another one go top 10. Last week: 10 9) Saints (5-6): The Saints have lost four straight games, and they have faced some pretty big deficits heading into the fourth quarter of each game: Opponent Score at start of 4th quarter Week 9 - Falcons 17-3 Falcons Week 10 - Titans 20-12 Titans Week 11 - Eagles 33-7 Eagles Week 12 - Bills 24-0 Bills TOTAL 94-22

The Saints nearly beat the Falcons and Titans, but their fourth quarter scoring against the Eagles and Bills was more of the garbage time variety. This offense is banged up, and Trevor Siemian obviously isn't a legitimate NFL starter, so struggles were to be expected, but their offense has been impotent when opposing defenses haven't yet taken their foot off the gas with sizable leads. Oh, and surprise(!), Sean Payton is crying about officials again. Last week: 9 8) Eagles (5-7): The Eagles didn't just lose to a trash Giants team. They lost to a trash Giants team that was also missing their two most productive wide receivers (Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney), their starting left guard (Shane Lemieux), their starting center (Nick Gates), a pair of starting safeties (Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers), and the leader of their defense (Blake Martinez). They're still only a half-game out of the 7 seed, but had they taken care of business, they'd be in the 7 seed spot, with a half game lead over all the other "contenders." Now? They're 11th. I'd move them back in the hierarchy here, but I kinda can't, since all the teams below them are in even worse shape. Last week: 8 7) Vikings (5-6): Lol. It's not just that he did that, it's that he did it on one of the most crucial plays of the game. It was 4th and Goal with an 8-point deficit. Last week: 6 6) 49ers (6-5): Like the Eagles, the 49ers seemed to have found their identity of late, which is essentially, "Don't let our quarterback throw it a lot." The Niners are on a three-game winning streak during which they have run it 125 times vs. 67 pass attempts by Jimmy Garoppolo. Last week: 7