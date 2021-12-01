The Philadelphia Eagles are banged up on the interior of their offensive line, but are a relatively healthy team heading into Week 13 of the season. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are missing a number of their best players.

Here is the Eagles-Jets injury report, with analysis.

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status DT Fletcher Cox Rest/Back DNP RB Jordan Howard Knee DNP RB Boston Scott Illness DNP WR DeVonta Smith Illness DNP DE Derek Barnett Ribs Limited LB T.J. Edwards Ankle Limited QB Jalen Hurts Ankle Limited DE Tarron Jackson Neck Limited RT Lane Johnson Rest Limited C Jason Kelce Rest/Knee Limited RB Miles Sanders Ankle Limited DE Josh Sweat Knee Limited *Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough. Injury classifications were projections. *Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough. Injury classifications were projections.

• Wednesday: The most notable name here is Jalen Hurts, of course, who said during his media session on Wednesday that he will play on Sunday. Otherwise, while seemingly a lengthy list with 12 names on the initial injury report, there are no real surprises above, and two of the players who did not participate at all are out with illnesses. Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.



• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He was replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton against the Saints.







We'll update with the Jets' injury report when it is made available.

