More Sports:

December 01, 2021

Eagles-Jets injury report, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120121JalenHurts Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts said that he will play on Sunday against the Jets.

The Philadelphia Eagles are banged up on the interior of their offensive line, but are a relatively healthy team heading into Week 13 of the season. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are missing a number of their best players.

Here is the Eagles-Jets injury report, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status 
DT Fletcher CoxRest/Back DNP 
RB Jordan Howard Knee DNP    
RB Boston Scott Illness DNP    
 WR DeVonta SmithIllness DNP    
DE Derek Barnett Ribs Limited    
LB T.J. Edwards Ankle Limited    
QB Jalen Hurts Ankle Limited    
DE Tarron Jackson Neck Limited    
RT Lane Johnson Rest Limited    
C Jason Kelce Rest/Knee Limited    
RB Miles Sanders Ankle Limited    
DE Josh Sweat Knee Limited    
*Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough. Injury classifications were projections.

Wednesday: The most notable name here is Jalen Hurts, of course, who said during his media session on Wednesday that he will play on Sunday.

Otherwise, while seemingly a lengthy list with 12 names on the initial injury report, there are no real surprises above, and two of the players who did not participate at all are out with illnesses.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. 

RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.

LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He was replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton against the Saints.

093020JetsLogo2020

We'll update with the Jets' injury report when it is made available.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LT Mekhi Becton: Becton is a 6'7, 365-pound mountain of a man who had a good rookie season after the Jets picked him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. George Fant has been a solid fill-in for Becton at LT.

S Marcus Maye: Maye is a quality starting safety who the Jets slapped the franchise tag on this past offseason. His season is over with a torn Achilles. Old friend Elijah Riley has started the last two games for the Jets at safety.

DE Carl Lawson: Lawson was a free agency signing of the Jets' this past offseason, scoring a three-year deal worth $45 million, but his season ended during training camp with a torn Achilles.

• RB Michael Carter: Carter has had a good rookie season, gaining 430 yards on the ground and 308 through the air.

S Lamarcus Joyner: Joyner was a starting safety to begin the season, but he only played nine snaps Week 1 before having his season end with a triceps tear.

DE Bryce Huff: Huff started six games for the Jets this season. 10 tackles, 2 sacks.

DE Vinny Curry: The Jets signed Curry this offseason, but he missed the entire season with a rare blood disorder.

CB Brandin Echols: Echols is a rookie sixth-round pick who started nine games in the slot for the Jets before injuring his quad.

TE Tyler Kroft: Kroft had 10 catches for 104 yards and a TD before landing on IR with a lung laceration.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation
Limited - Tacony Home 11.9.21

Tacony becoming popular choice for first-time homebuyers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Jets: Five matchups to watch
120121ZachWilson

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Al Schmidt resigns as city commissioner to lead Committee of Seventy
Al Schmidt Philly

Women's Health

Getting COVID-19 while pregnant does not affect the baby's brain development, study says
COVID-19 Pregnancy Brain Development

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport begins displaying wait times for security checkpoints
PHL Security Wait Times

Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine to host cooking demonstration at Live! Casino
Robert Irvine Live! Casino

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved