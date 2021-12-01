December 01, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles are banged up on the interior of their offensive line, but are a relatively healthy team heading into Week 13 of the season. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are missing a number of their best players.
Here is the Eagles-Jets injury report, with analysis.
Wednesday's report:
|Player
|Injury
|*Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Status
|DT Fletcher Cox
|Rest/Back
|DNP
|RB Jordan Howard
|Knee
|DNP
|RB Boston Scott
|Illness
|DNP
|WR DeVonta Smith
|Illness
|DNP
|DE Derek Barnett
|Ribs
|Limited
|LB T.J. Edwards
|Ankle
|Limited
|QB Jalen Hurts
|Ankle
|Limited
|DE Tarron Jackson
|Neck
|Limited
|RT Lane Johnson
|Rest
|Limited
|C Jason Kelce
|Rest/Knee
|Limited
|RB Miles Sanders
|Ankle
|Limited
|DE Josh Sweat
|Knee
|Limited
• Wednesday: The most notable name here is Jalen Hurts, of course, who said during his media session on Wednesday that he will play on Sunday.
Otherwise, while seemingly a lengthy list with 12 names on the initial injury report, there are no real surprises above, and two of the players who did not participate at all are out with illnesses.
• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.
• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.
• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.
• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.
• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He was replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton against the Saints.
We'll update with the Jets' injury report when it is made available.
• LT Mekhi Becton: Becton is a 6'7, 365-pound mountain of a man who had a good rookie season after the Jets picked him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. George Fant has been a solid fill-in for Becton at LT.
• S Marcus Maye: Maye is a quality starting safety who the Jets slapped the franchise tag on this past offseason. His season is over with a torn Achilles. Old friend Elijah Riley has started the last two games for the Jets at safety.
• DE Carl Lawson: Lawson was a free agency signing of the Jets' this past offseason, scoring a three-year deal worth $45 million, but his season ended during training camp with a torn Achilles.
• RB Michael Carter: Carter has had a good rookie season, gaining 430 yards on the ground and 308 through the air.
• S Lamarcus Joyner: Joyner was a starting safety to begin the season, but he only played nine snaps Week 1 before having his season end with a triceps tear.
• DE Bryce Huff: Huff started six games for the Jets this season. 10 tackles, 2 sacks.
• DE Vinny Curry: The Jets signed Curry this offseason, but he missed the entire season with a rare blood disorder.
• CB Brandin Echols: Echols is a rookie sixth-round pick who started nine games in the slot for the Jets before injuring his quad.
• TE Tyler Kroft: Kroft had 10 catches for 104 yards and a TD before landing on IR with a lung laceration.
