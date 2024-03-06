Eagles athletic trainer battling cancer taped Jason Kelce's ankles for his retirement speech

A longtime Eagles athletic trainer who's been undergoing cancer treatment had one last opportunity to tape Jason Kelce's ankles before the center gave his tearful retirement speech Monday afternoon.

Associate athletic trainer Joe O'Pella, who's been with the Eagles for 16 years, took to Instagram on Tuesday to congratulate Kelce on the end of his 13-year career in Philadelphia. For most of that stretch, O'Pella was the trainer who taped up Kelce's thumbs and ankles before practices and games. O'Pella was diagnosed with cancer last year and had to miss time last season due to radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

O'Pella said he was unable to attend the Eagles' playoff loss in Tampa Bay in January, which ended up being Kelce's final game. He told Kelce he regretted not being able to tape him up before the game, so Kelce offered to have him do it ahead of Monday's news conference at the NovaCare Complex.

"You all know about the on-field accomplishments, and many of the off-the-field ones too, but what this man has meant to me and now my family over the past decade plus is nearly indescribable," O'Pella said. "From being his Wing Bowl 'cornerman,' to hour long rehab sessions followed by nights out on the town, to sleeping on each other’s couches to being at each other’s weddings, to Sea Isle City Polar Bear Plunges to Super Bowl appearances and a ring, we were there doing it together."

During Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Kelce elaborated on his outfit at the news conference and talked about O'Pella with his brother, Travis.

"I had ankle tape on with sandals," Kelce said.

Kelce said he's encouraged by O'Pella's progress in his treatment and hopes to spend time with him on St. Patrick's Day.

The cut-off Eagles shirt Kelce wore Monday also had special significance to Kelce.

"This is like a shirt that has holes in it and I've worn and practiced in it, and every year I've lifted weights in it, and I'm like, you know what, this shirt in some ways was part of this journey with me more than anything else in this closet," Kelce said.

Before giving his speech, Kelce said he checked in with Nick Foles to make sure he was alright with Kelce referencing his infamous "Big Dick Nick" moniker.

"Of course, he was like, you can tell everybody, yeah," Kelce said. "But the surprising one was when he said, ‘I asked Tori,’ his wife, and Tori gave the OK. That was the surprising part.”

The Kelce brothers also reacted to the viral meme of a cat whose fur pattern bears a resemblance to Kelce's head. Kelce has been against getting a family cat, despite his wife's attempts to convince him.

"Why will they not leave me alone? They know I don't want anything to do with this," Kelce said.

As for the comparison, Kelce said he thinks the photo might have been doctored and that it could be likened to anyone with a beard.

"The reason I don't think this looks like me is it doesn't have the eyebrow game," Kelce said. "It's weak eyebrow game. If you want be a Kelce, you've got to have better eyebrows."

Ultimately, Kelce said he's comfortable with his decision to retire because he realized that the wear and tear on his body was going to begin to affect his performance on the field.

"I'm really hard on myself," Kelce said. "If I go out there and I'm not the player that I want to be, it'll crush me. I'm very confident in the decision that I've made. I know it's time. I had a really good run."