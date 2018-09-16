Eagles' Jason Peters, Jay Ajayi and Mike Wallace all injured in first quarter vs. Buccaneers

A healthy Eagles' roster is the best NFL team on paper.

But we haven't seen a healthy Eagles team, really, in almost a year.

The Eagles lost Jay Ajayi on their first drive, and later Jason Peters (who missed a big chunk of 2017) and Mike Wallace early against the Buccaneers.

UPDATE: Ajayi returned to start the third quarter.





None one from the trio of players had entered the game by the gun after the first quarter ended. Luckily, some good news is on the horizon as reports say Carson Wentz has a good chance of returning in Week 3 against the Colts.

Wallace was later ruled out with Peters still hoping to get back in the game.

: Jay Ajayi returned in the second half, contributing a 20-yard run on his first carry since leaving with a back injury.

