Know your enemy: Bryce Young is on fire – but hasn't faced this Eagles secondary

Something we're guessing that you didn't have on your 2026 NFL Bingo card – Bryce Young leading the NFL at 313 passing yards per game.

It's taken four seasons and another new play caller, but Young has finally played like the top overall pick from 2023 – ahead of C.J. Stroud – after the Panthers traded up to the top spot to grab him.

Young already has nine touchdown passes in four games. Last year, he didn't toss his ninth touchdown until Carolina's sixth game. Young last year averaged 188 passing yards per game and finished 21st in total passing yards, behind Geno Smith, Daniel Jones (who played 13 games) and rookie Cam Ward.

This year, he's alone at the top, averaging more passing yards than Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Jordan Love.

What changed?

It starts with new play caller Brad Idzik and his faith in letting Young cook early and often. Young's pass attempts are way up – from fewer than 30 per game last year to more than 40 this season – and with the additions of some valuable weapons, including 2025 first-round wide receiver Tet McMillan and another newcomer this year, tight end Darren Waller.

The Panthers are also throwing on first down at a 56-percent clip, the NFL's fifth-highest rate. They're not just run, run and hope Young completes a third-down pass anymore.

The confidence has enabled Young to have some of the best statistics of his career:

Category Stats/Rank Dropbacks/Game 44 (3) EPA/Play +30.4 (7) EPA/Dropback +0.17 (8) Pass EPA/Game +7.6 (5) Passer Rating 100.0 (10) YPA 7.8 (8) Air Yards/Attempt 9.6 (5)





Surely, the addition of contested-catch maven McMillan has helped, along with the emergence of secret weapon deep threat Jalen Coker, while Waller has helped round out Carolina's passing attack, but Young is playing with more confidence and letting the ball rip in a way he wasn't throughout his first three seasons.

His jump in air yards per attempt and YPA are staggering – from bottom five of NFL QBs in both to top 10 in each.

"He's playing really good football. He can get the ball out really quick," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "He's got a great release. I think he really processes the game fast. You can tell that. In some of the RPO game, he has an ability to, like I said, get the ball out fast to his playmakers. He's a good athlete to be able to get himself out of trouble.

"What I see when he gets himself out of trouble when something breaks down is he does a good job of keeping his eyes down the field and finding his receivers. Obviously, that's going to be really important that we keep him in the pocket."

Sirianni added that he appreciates how Young has shaken off the bust label to become "a good, solid quarterback."

One area where Sirianni should feel confident Sunday is that Young hasn't yet faced a top defense; although the Eagles haven't yet played like a top defense, ranking 24th overall, they have at least one All-Pro at all three levels. The Panthers have faced the Falcons and Lions, two of the NFL's worst pass defenses, along with the Bears and Browns.

Against the Browns, who have the NFL's eighth-best passing DVOA and a five-time Pro Bowler in CB Denzel Ward, Young had his worst game of the season, completing just 54 percent of his passes, throwing a season-low one touchdown pass, getting picked once, and compiling a 70.7 passer rating on the road in Cleveland.

Outside of some injuries at safety, the Eagles are generally healthy in the defensive backfield. With the offense depleted, the defense will need to create some turnovers and put the Panthers in tougher down-and-distance scenarios.

That starts with first down. The Panthers have leaned into the RPO game at the NFL's highest rate in 2026, thanks to Young's quick release into tight windows and to McMillan's acumen for making catches in traffic and his short-area burst.

The Eagles like to play zone on early downs, so expect to see plenty of this Sunday at the Linc when Carolina jogs onto the field:





The Panthers have the NFL's seventh-best EPA per play on first down.

Young came into the NFL with major questions about size and durability; his 5-foot-10, 204-pound frame makes him one of the NFL's smaller, lighter QBs and drew fair questions about his ability to withstand the overall body punishment of playing the NFL's hardest position.

For a while, even though he didn't miss much time, Young appeared limited by his size, especially against pressure. Last year, he was the 27th-rated QB against the blitz and 17th when pressured. This year, Young is top 10 when pressured and when blitzed.

His pocket poise has really stood out:

Ball placement, along with throwing with timing and anticipation, were always his core strengths at Alabama. The Panthers didn't have great weapons when Young first entered the league, but after some upgrades over the past two years and an improved run game, Young has been able to better show off his strongest attributes, including deep sideline throws and anticipation throws over the middle.









Young has clearly been one of the surprises of the NFL this season. The Eagles' defense has also been somewhat of a surprise because of its fourth-quarter letdowns. Young faced the Eagles two years ago and struggled, completing just 54 percent of his passes for 191 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

But the Eagles, who were also struggling, almost let Young escape with a win.

Oh my goodness.... incomplete.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/jiFzpyWSIE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2024

Eagles DC Vic Fangio dismissed that game because so much has changed since then.

"The quarterback has really progressed," Fangio said. "I think I coached against him when he was a rookie, and to see the progress that he's made from then to now, kudos to him and their coaching staff. He's a really good processor, makes quick decisions, knows where to go with the ball. He's elusive, he's a scrambler, really good anticipation. Very, very impressed by him."



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