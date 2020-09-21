Eagles LG Isaac Seumalo headed to IR

In his Monday morning press conference, Doug Pederson said that starting LG Isaac Seumalo would be heading to short-term injured reserve.

Seumalo injured his knee during the second quarter of the Eagles' matchup against the Rams, and missed the rest of the game. Matt Pryor filled in for Seumalo.

The Eagles now have three starting offensive linemen who are either on IR, or the PUP list.

RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Almost certainly done for the season. LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Done for the season. LG Isaac Seumalo (short-term IR): Will miss at least three games (CIN, @SF, @PIT). To be determined if his absence will be longer.

The Eagles' offensive line versions (some perceived) since May.

Version LT LG C RG RT 1.0 - May Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson 2.0 - June - Brooks hurt Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 3.0 - July - Peters signed Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 4.0 - August - Dillard hurt Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 5.0 - August - JP wants more money Matt Pryor Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 6.0 - September - JP gets his money Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 7.0 - Week 1 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 8.0 - Week 2 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 9.0 - Week 3 Jason Peters Matt Pryor? Jason Kelce Nate Herbig? Lane Johnson



Soooooo, that's not ideal.

