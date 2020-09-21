Eagles LG Isaac Seumalo headed to IR

September 21, 2020
In his Monday morning press conference, Doug Pederson said that starting LG Isaac Seumalo would be heading to short-term injured reserve.
Seumalo injured his knee during the second quarter of the Eagles' matchup against the Rams, and missed the rest of the game. Matt Pryor filled in for Seumalo.
The Eagles now have three starting offensive linemen who are either on IR, or the PUP list.
The Eagles' offensive line versions (some perceived) since May.
|Version
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|1.0 - May
|Andre Dillard
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Brandon Brooks
|Lane Johnson
|2.0 - June - Brooks hurt
|Andre Dillard
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Matt Pryor
|Lane Johnson
|3.0 - July - Peters signed
|Andre Dillard
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Jason Peters
|Lane Johnson
|4.0 - August - Dillard hurt
|Jason Peters
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Matt Pryor
|Lane Johnson
|5.0 - August - JP wants more money
|Matt Pryor
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Jason Peters
|Lane Johnson
|6.0 - September - JP gets his money
|Jason Peters
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Matt Pryor
|Lane Johnson
|7.0 - Week 1
|Jason Peters
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|Jack Driscoll
|8.0 - Week 2
|Jason Peters
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|Lane Johnson
|9.0 - Week 3
|Jason Peters
|Matt Pryor?
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig?
|Lane Johnson
Soooooo, that's not ideal.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader