September 21, 2020

Eagles LG Isaac Seumalo headed to IR

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles
Isaac_Seumalo_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Isaac Seumalo by the bench during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 20, 2020.

In his Monday morning press conference, Doug Pederson said that starting LG Isaac Seumalo would be heading to short-term injured reserve.

Seumalo injured his knee during the second quarter of the Eagles' matchup against the Rams, and missed the rest of the game. Matt Pryor filled in for Seumalo.

The Eagles now have three starting offensive linemen who are either on IR, or the PUP list.

  1. RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Almost certainly done for the season.
  2. LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Done for the season.
  3. LG Isaac Seumalo (short-term IR): Will miss at least three games (CIN, @SF, @PIT). To be determined if his absence will be longer.

The Eagles' offensive line versions (some perceived) since May.

 VersionLT LG RG RT 
 1.0 - MayAndre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson 
 2.0 - June - Brooks hurtAndre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 3.0 - July - Peters signedAndre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 
 4.0 - August - Dillard hurtJason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 5.0 - August - JP wants more moneyMatt Pryor Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 
 6.0 - September - JP gets his moneyJason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
7.0 - Week 1Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 
 8.0 - Week 2Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 9.0 - Week 3Jason Peters Matt Pryor? Jason Kelce Nate Herbig? Lane Johnson 


Soooooo, that's not ideal.

