Eagles-Lions inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles need a win in Detroit against the Lions to avoid a freefall into NFL irrelevancy the rest of the 2021 season, if they're not already there. They'll do so without Miles Sanders, Brandon Graham, and others. The Lions are even more banged up, as they are banged up at cornerback, running back, along their offensive line, and in their pass rush.

Here is the Eagles' and Lions' inactives, with analysis.

• LB Eric Wilson: Wilson did not appear on the injury report this week, so unless there's something we don't know, he is a healthy scratch. His descent from LB1 to inactive took seven weeks.



• S Anthony Harris: Marcus Epps or K'Von Wallace will start in Harris' place.



• CB Zech McPhearson: McPhearson has pretty much just been a special teamer this season.



• QB Reid Sinnett: Joe Flacco is out, Gardner Minshew is the new No. 2, and Sinnett is now the weekly inactive.



• CB Mac McCain: McCain hasn't yet be active since being added to the roster after Week 1.

• OG Sua Opeta: Opeta recently came off the COVID list.



• OL Jack Anderson: Jack Anderson is an offensive lineman.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RB Miles Sanders (IR): Sanders was carted off last Sunday against the Raiders in the first game this season that Nick Sirianni appeared to prioritize the run game. Sanders' injury isn't season-ending. He'll likely be out for just a few weeks. Kenny Gainwell will start in Sanders' place, with Boston Scott backing him up, and Jordan Howard a temporary practice squad callup.



• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• TE Tyree Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a broken bone in his back during joint practices with the New England Patriots. The Eagles activated Jackson's 21-day practice window last week.





The notable inactive for the Lions in RB Jamaal Williams.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• C Frank Ragnow (IR): Ragnow was a second-team All-Pro center in 2020. He has been replaced in the lineup by Evan Brown.



• LT Taylor Decker (IR): Starting LT. Rookie first-round pick Penei Sewell has moved over from RT to take Decker's place at LT.

• CB Jeff Okudah (IR): Okudah was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He ruptured his Achilles Week 1.



• CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (IR): Rookie third-round pick, on IR with thigh injury.



• DE Romeo Okwara (IR): Okwara had 10 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 2020.



• WR Tyrell Williams (IR): Downfield threat for the Chargers and Raiders, who signed with Detroit in 2021. On IR with a concussion.



• WR Quintez Cephus (IR): 15 catches for 204 yards and 2 TDs in 5 games this season.



