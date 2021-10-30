Eagles made some roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday that they made four roster moves.

They placed RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve. They activated S K'Von Wallace from injured reserve. They temporarily elevated RB Jordan Howard from the practice squad. They temporarily elevated Richard Rodgers from the practice squad.

Let's briefly review each move:

Miles Sanders to IR

As expected. Sanders was carted off the field during the the Eagles' loss to the Raiders. He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by Kenny Gainwell.

It's not a season-ending injury, but Sanders will have to stay on IR for at least three weeks.

Jordan Howard elevated

Boston Scott will back up Gainwell, and Howard will serve as the third running back, for now.

K'Von Wallace comes off of IR

Wallace got hurt Week 3 against the Cowboys, and missed the next four games. Anthony Harris was listed as doubtful on the injury report this week, so either Wallace or Marcus Epps will start in his place. The bet here is that it will be Epps.

Richard Rodgers is off IR, too

Tyree Jackson should be coming off of IR soon, but until then Rodgers will be active on game day. Jack Stoll is the No. 2 TE in between Rodgers and Dallas Goedert.

