The Philadelphia Eagles need a win in Detroit against the Lions to avoid a freefall into NFL irrelevancy the rest of the 2021 season, if they're not already there. They'll do so without Miles Sanders, Brandon Graham, and others. The Lions are even more banged up, as a bunch of their best players are on injured reserve.

Here is the final Friday Eagles-Lions injury report, with analysis.

Out

• RB Miles Sanders (ankle/foot): Sanders was carted off last Sunday against the Raiders in the first game this season that Nick Sirianni appeared to prioritize the run game. Sanders' injury isn't season-ending. He'll likely be out for just a few weeks. Kenny Gainwell will start in Sanders' place, with Boston Scott backing him up, and Jordan Howard likely to be a temporary practice squad callup.



• CB Zech McPhearson (hammy): McPhearson has pretty much just been a special teamer this season.



Doubtful

• S Anthony Harris (thumbs/groin): If Harris can't go (and it's expected that he can't), Marcus Epps would likely start. It's also worth noting that the 21-day practice window was activated for K'Von Wallace to come off of IR a week ago.

Questionable

• WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (back): JJAW still doesn't have any targets this season.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.



• S K'Von Wallace (IR): Wallace separated his shoulder while trying to tackle Ezekiel Elliott in the first quarter against the Cowboys Week 3. The Eagles activated Wallace's 21-day practice window last week.

• TE Tyree Jackson (IR): Jackson suffered a broken bone in his back during joint practices with the New England Patriots. The Eagles activated Jackson's 21-day practice window last week.





We'll update with the Lions' injuries when they are made available.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• C Frank Ragnow (IR): Ragnow was a second-team All-Pro center in 2020. He has been replaced in the lineup by Evan Brown.



• LT Taylor Decker (IR): Starting LT. Rookie first-round pick Penei Sewell has moved over from RT to take Decker's place at LT.

• CB Jeff Okudah (IR): Okudah was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He ruptured his Achilles Week 1.



• CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (IR): Rookie third-round pick, on IR with thigh injury.



• DE Romeo Okwara (IR): Okwara had 10 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 2020.



• WR Tyrell Williams (IR): Downfield threat for the Chargers and Raiders, who signed with Detroit in 2021. On IR with a concussion.



• WR Quintez Cephus (IR): 15 catches for 204 yards and 2 TDs in 5 games this season.



