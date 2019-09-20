Eagles-Lions injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't just lose a game in Atlanta last Sunday. They also lost a whole slew of players. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, will head into Philly comparatively healthy.

Here's this week's injury report, with analysis.

Out

• WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen): Without Jackson, while the Eagles say that Nelson Agholor can be a deep threat, opposing defenses don't respect him the same way that they do Jackson. The absence of a true threat to take the top off a defense allows opposing defenses to allocate more resources toward stopping the run, as well as the short-to-intermediate areas of the field in the passing game.

• DT Timmy Jernigan (foot): Jernigan became a starter when Malik Jackson was likely lost for the season with a Lisfranc injury Week 1. Jernigan is expected to be out for more than a month.



• RB Corey Clement (shoulder): Clement had the double whammy of an injured shoulder and a costly lost fumble on a kick return last Sunday.



• OT Jordan Mailata (back): Mailata will likely be a regular on the inactive list this season. At some point, the Eagles should consider placing him on IR.



Doubtful

• LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee): Grugier-Hill should be returning soon, after suffering a Grade 3 MCL sprain during a training camp practice. His return would be a nice boost for the defense.



Questionable

• WR Alshon Jeffery (calf): Jeffery played 6 snaps last week before he hit the bench. Obviously, the Eagles were hit hard at the receiver position, and Jeffery would be a notable absence on 3rd down and in the red zone if he can't go.



• TE Dallas Goedert (calf): The Eagles had a lot of 2-TE sets in their gameplan last Sunday night, but Doug Pederson had to avoid that section of his play sheet after Goedert hurt his calf during pregame warmups. It's safe to assume there won't be much in the way of 2-TE sets in the gameplan this week if he can't go.



• QB Nate Sudfeld (wrist): While he is still questionable, it is highly likely that Sudfeld with remain inactive, and Josh McCown will be the No. 2



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other



• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles don't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. In the base defense, however, Jernigan was a capable replacement who played well Week 1, after missing almost the entirety of the 2018 season with a mysterious back injury. With Jernigan now out as well, the Eagles are digging deep into their DT depth, and they'll need guys like Hassan Ridgeway and Akeem Spence to step up.

• CB Jalen Mills (PUP): Mills' foot injury has been extremely slow to heal, and he'll be on PUP through at least Week 6.

• CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR): LeBlanc was a contributing in-season addition in 2018 who "really solidified the nickel spot," according to Jim Schwartz. In eight regular season games with the Eagles in 2018, LeBlanc had 24 tackles, but no INTs. He did intercept a Drew Brees pass early on in the Eagles' playoff loss to the Saints. LeBlanc is out with a Lisfranc injury. He'll be allowed to practice after Week 6 of the regular season, and can return to the active roster after Week 8.



• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Questionable

• LB Jarrad Davis (ankle): Third-year pro and former first-round pick who had 100 tackles (10 for loss), 6 sacks, 5 pass breakups, and a forced fumble last season. He injured his ankle during the preseason.



• OT Taylor Decker (back): Decker is the Lions' starting LT. He struggled mightily Week 1 against the Cardinals, and he did not play Week 2 against the Chargers. In his absence, second-year pro Tyrell Crosby got the start.

• DE Da'Shawn Hand (elbow): Fourth-round pick a year ago who had 27 tackles and 3 sacks as a rookie. He appeared in 13 games, starting 8. Hand has not yet seen the field in 2019.

• CB Rashaan Melvin (knee): Melvin is a journeyman corner who is in his 7th year as a pro and on his 7th NFL team. He started at CB in each of the first 2 weeks for the Lions.



• S C.J. Moore (heel): Rookie UDFA, played in the first 2 games, 1 tackle.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• WR Jermaine Kearse (IR): Kearse signed with the Lions this offseason, but he broke his leg in the preseason. He had 102 catches for 1181 yards the last two seasons with the Jets, and would have been a nice No. 4 receiver.



• DE Austin Bryant (IR): Fourth round rookie from Clemson suffered an unspecific upper body (arm?) injury in July. He's on IR-DFR.



