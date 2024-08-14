Eagles mailbag: Which positional group is stronger than was perceived when training camp began?

We are now 12 practices and one preseason game into 2024 Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so on the Birds' day off let's see what's on your minds. This will be Part I of a two-part mailbag. We'll focus on questions about the defense here.

Question from @bigseb31213: Having watched camp, what position group do you think is stronger than you anticipated going in?



Linebacker. They've all shown positive traits so far this camp:

• Devin White: When he correctly diagnoses the play, he gets to where he needs to be fast. There are no questions about his pure physical ability, he plays with some fire, and there's playmaking potential.

• Zack Baun: The team has touted his toughness, and from everything I can tell he's a smart player who plays his assignments and has upside as a blitzer because of his experience playing on the edge.

• Nakobe Dean: When he plays downhill, he's physical and feisty. He'll stick his face in the fan, so to speak, and is willing to throw his body around as a run stopper and blitzer.

• Jeremiah Trotter: His instincts are obvious. He doesn't look like a rookie out there. He's just been an all-around solid player to start camp.

• Ben VanSumeren: His athleticism is obvious, and is arguably the most improved player on the team from last year's camp to this one.

Of course, they all also have their reasons for concern:

• Devin White: He got benched last year, and there were ensuing questions about his awareness.

• Zack Baun: He has played just 660 career defensive snaps in four seasons, and much of that time was on the edge.

• Nakobe Dean: Can he cover? Can he stay healthy?

• Jeremiah Trotter: While he has not looked like a rookie so far, he is, you know, a rookie, and he fell to the fifth round because he's undersized and isn't thought to be a special athlete by NFL standards.

• Ben VanSumeren: The knock has always been that he is more athlete than polished football player.

Still, all five of those guys have had encouraging moments this summer. It'll be interesting to see what linebackers coach Bobby King can get out of them as players, and how Vic Fangio can put them in positions to accentuate their positive traits while masking their concerns.

At a minimum, this group is looking far better than last year's linebackers, when Dean was the top guy, Nicholas Morrow was getting "stock down" votes, and they were bringing in guys like Zach Cunningham, Myles Jack, Rashaan Evans, and Shaq Leonard.

Question from @WalkWithLyle: If you had to bet your life savings on if Trotter will be starting by Week 8 where would you place your money?