Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 12: Birds defense dominates Patriots

Day 12 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was a joint practice with the New England Patriots. Fun day! Let's get right to the notes.

• Did not practice:

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Shoulder TE Grant Calcaterra: Shoulder TE Albert Okwuegbunam: Abdomen S Caden Sterns: Knee LB Oren Burks: Knee

Limited:

DB Cooper DeJean: Hamstring WR Parris Campbell: Groin LB Brandon Smith: Concussion S Mekhi Garner: Hamstring

The most noteworthy news on the injury front is that Cooper DeJean practiced for the first time this summer. He only did individual drills, but he's back.



• The Eagles' defense dominated the Patriots' offense, and it was a sack party all day. There was one stretch in which the Eagles had sacks on five consecutive plays, by Moro Ojomo, Bryce Huff, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and then Dean again. I asked a few Patriots reporters if sacks allowed has been common theme for their offense throughout camp, and the consensus was that it was, but not to the degree that we saw today.

Looking through my notes, I wrote "sack" over and over. Josh Sweat, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Brandon Graham, Zack Baun, and Ben VanSumeren all also had sacks. It would probably be easier to list the linemen and linebackers who didn't get a sack.

• Jalen Carter had one series in which he dominated one of the Pats' rare good offensive linemen, Michael Onwenu.

On the first play Carter blew up a run. They're not tackling to the ground, but Carter thudded the back hard enough that he went to the ground. On the second play he dusted Onwenu and got immediate pressure, but the ball came out quickly. On the third play he dusted Onwenu again and got a TFL deep in the backfield on a run play. Late in that series, Onwenu was so focused on Carter, that when he tried to block an outside rush by Carter, he didn't see Josh Sweat looping inside. Sweat was unblocked for the sack. A play or two later Onwenu false started with Carter opposite him.