Eagles notes: The Haason Reddick trade, and thoughts on the new safety

There were some Philadelphia Eagles news items over the last few days that probably aren't worthy of their own articles, but we'll round them up here.

Former Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick is requesting a trade from the Jets

As a reminder, the Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets for their third-round pick in 2026. That third-round pick will become a second-round pick if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he has 10 or more sacks in 2024.

Reddick's agent sent a group text to like every national reporter that he has requested to be traded. The Jets very quickly responded with a message of their own.

Man, that is an ugly situation.

It is currently unknown if the Eagles' third-round pick will be elevated to a second-round pick if Reddick achieves the above benchmarks with a different team. Working on that, sorry.

The Eagles signed S Caden Sterns and released LB Shaquille Quarterman

Sterns was a Broncos fifth-round pick in 2021, while Vic Fangio was Denver's head coach.

He played in 15 games as a rookie in 2021, starting two. He had a promising season, collecting 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 5 pass breakups, and 2 sacks.

His 2022 season got off to a great start, as he had 21 tackles, 2 INTs, and 4 pass breakups in just 5 games. However, he suffered a hip injury that required surgery and his season was over. In 2023, Sterns played in one game, but tore his patellar tendon and his season was over once again.

The Broncos waived Sterns last Tuesday, and he was claimed by the Panthers, who then released him two days later after he failed his physical.

Sterns will attend all team meetings and try to get up to speed mentally, but he will not practice right away with the Eagles.

This is an interesting pickup by the Eagles. Sterns showed that he could play, when healthy. He feels like a guy the Eagles can stash on the practice squad, and call up if they suffer some injuries at safety.

Joint practice!

The Eagles have a joint practice with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, then a day off, then their second preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night. The Eagles went 1-1 in joint practices last year, with a win over the Colts and a loss to the Browns.