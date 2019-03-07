Eagles mock draft roundup, 3.0

On Monday, we published our third Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 25th overall.

Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

Injuries in the secondary really hurt the Eagles in 2018, as the defense couldn't match the play that led them to a Super Bowl LII victory. And with Ronald Darby possibly leaving in free agency, cornerback is a spot to target here or with one of their two second-round picks. Mullen had an inconsistent 2018 season, but he has some excellent 2017 tape. And at 6-foot-2, 186 pounds, he's a big corner. He should test well in Indianapolis.

#JimmySays: Last week, we wondered why so many draft guys have the Eagles picking cornerbacks, seeing as it doesn't really make much sense. Here, Kiper doesn't just have the Eagles taking a corner. He them wildly reaching for one.

Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple (Todd McShay, ESPN)

We all know the Eagles want to fix the secondary, and though the Philly faithful might be clamoring for Greedy Williams here, I like Ya-Sin's full skill toolbox. He impressed me at the combine and deserves first-round consideration.

#JimmySays: "We all know?" Am I crazy and all these draft guys are right?

This would be a dream scenario for the Eagles. Jacobs is the best back in the draft.

#JimmySays: It's interesting that Jeremiah has Jacobs falling to pick No. 25, when he has him as the No. 6 overall player on his big board.

Lawrence is a rugged nose tackle with the size and strength to erase runs between the guards while also collapsing the pocket with bull rushes on passing downs.

#JimmySays: I previously poopoo'd the idea of taking a run stuffing specialist like Lawrence in the first round, but maybe that's worth rethinking, especially after a Combine performance in which Lawrence put up 36 reps on the bench press. Lawrence has the chance to be an elite run-stuffer, and has potential to also push the pocket with his outstanding strength, as Brooks notes.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State (Peter Schrager, NFL.com)

Philly struck gold drafting a defensive tackle out of Starkville seven years ago in Fletcher Cox and could do the same in 2019. Simmons' draft stock is a curiosity at the moment, coming off the news that he suffered a torn ACL during his pre-draft training. Just how much that -- and a 2016 arrest spawning from a highly publicized video of him getting into a physical altercation with a woman -- impacts his stock has yet to be seen.

#JimmySays: The Eagles have Super Bowl aspirations in 2019. I can't see them taking a player in the first round who can't help them until 2020. In the second round? Sure. But they need their first-round pick to be an immediate contributor.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State (Chad Reuter, NFL.com)

The Eagles' receiving corps could look completely different in 2019 between the loss and gain of free agents -- and potentially picking up a young playmaker like Harmon.

#JimmySays: I also like Harmon... in round 2.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama (Jared Dubin, CBS)

It's still possible that the Eagles check in on Le'Veon Bell but if they decide to pass on him, adding another high-level running back makes a good deal of sense. Philly will presumably still split the snaps between a few guys but last year's run game was missing something, and Jacobs is the kind of versatile contributor that could take the offense to a new level.

#JimmySays: It's doubtful that Jacobs will still be there at 25, but if he is, he would certainly make sense for the Eagles.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama (Ryan Wilson, CBS)

Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles' contracts expired after the 2018 season and Jacobs is the best runner in the country. He runs angry, is smooth catching passes out of the backfield, and would give Carson Wentz another weapon.

#JimmySays: As noted above.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington (Chris Trapasso, CBS)

The Eagles could go in a lot of directions here. They can't pass on a player as naturally talented as Murphy. He'd be an instant starter in their secondary and can comfortably line up against speedy receivers anywhere.

#JimmySays: Murphy is a good player, but these measurables aren't pretty:

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma (Matt Miller, b/r)

A Lisfranc surgery kept Marquise Brown from competing at the combine, but it hasn't kept scouts from talking about his game. If healthy, many believe Brown would have been the first receiver off the board. One director of scouting even told me Brown would have gone ahead of D.K. Metcalf if he was healthy and tested as well as expected. That's great news for the Eagles, who could look to move on from Nelson Agholor and need another option at wide receiver. Offensive line depth could be a need, but the Eagles are signing many of their free agents there to keep the group together. With Brandon Graham back at defensive end and the offensive line intact, receiver becomes the biggest need. Brown is the best player left on the board to fill it.

#JimmySays: Brown's blazing speed would certainly open up the Eagles' speed-challenged offense. On a side note, stop with the "One director of scouting even told me..." nonsense.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia (Luke Easterling, USA Today Draft Wire)

While a dynamic running back like Josh Jacobs would be tempting here, the Eagles have far more pressing needs on both sides of the ball, and this year’s running back class is extremely deep. Baker is a battle-tested ball-hawk who would instantly bolster depth where it’s desperately needed.

#JimmySays: The Eagles have Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox, Rasul Douglas, and Cre'Von LeBlanc at corner, all of whom have starting experience, and all of whom should be expected to take a step forward in 2019. "Desperately needed" depth? There may not be a star player there, but they certainly don't "desperately" need depth. Maybe if the Eagles have like 30 guys in their secondary get injured again, but that's not exactly likely to happen again.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame (Dan Kadar, SB Nation)

Ohio State’s Dre’Mont Jones had an underwhelming showing at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons might miss the season after tearing his ACL while training. That opens things up for a player like Tillery to rise up. He could line up next to Fletcher Cox and make plays from the inside.

#JimmySays: While I agree that DT is certainly a need for the Eagles, I don't think they should reach for one. I like Tillery, but there will be better players available.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader