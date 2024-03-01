Eagles mock draft roundup, version 2.0

On Thursday, we published our second Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Today we'll take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 22nd overall.



Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

This week is huge for Latu, who medically retired from football due to a neck injury when he was at Washington in 2021. Will NFL teams be satisfied with his medical reports? It's not exactly unheard of -- Jaelan Phillips, a Round 1 pick in 2021, medically retired when he was at UCLA before transferring to Miami -- but it's why these pre-combine mock drafts are tough. Because for everything Latu did on the field for the Bruins -- he had 112 pressures and 23.5 sacks the past two seasons -- it won't matter if teams flag his medicals and take him off their board. Based on what I saw on tape from 2022 on, however, Latu is a first-rounder. As for the Eagles, you watched the end of their season, right? Their pass rush really struggled. They got just one sack and 10 total tackles from 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith. I still believe in Smith's talent, and adding Latu would give their front seven another toolsy edge rusher.

#JimmySays: If the Eagles trade Haason Reddick, then edge rusher makes a lot of sense. In a weak edge rusher draft, though, the good ones might get a little over-drafted.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (Field Yates, ESPN)

The Eagles surrendered the second-most passing yards in the NFL last season (4,296) and undoubtedly will work to add to their secondary this offseason, likely at cornerback and safety. Darius Slay is 33 years old, and James Bradberry will be 31 by next season. Wiggins has good speed and excellent size for the position at 6-2. He plays with a tremendous confidence and has a short memory in coverage, two essential skills for any corner.

#JimmySays: Spoiler: There are a lot of corners below. There are no offensive tackles. The Eagles could very well draft a corner. It's a big need. But if we know anything about the way the Eagles build their roster through the draft, it's that they lean in hard on the trenches, and it's an abnormally good offensive tackle draft, particularly in the first round.

Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., CB, Missouri (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network)

The Eagles have to address the pass defense this offseason. Rakestraw brings playmaking ability and toughness.

#JimmySays: Rakestraw isn't one of the top 22 prospects in this draft, and thus the Eagles shouldn't draft him just because he plays a position of need.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (Bucky Brooks, NFL Network)

After watching the Eagles' extensive struggles in coverage in 2023, Howie Roseman targets a talented corner with lockdown skills.

#JimmySays: After a great showing at the Senior Bowl, Mitchell might not be within striking distance of the Eagles at 22. If he does last that long, he'd be a perfectly acceptable pick. He has inside-outside versatility, and he gets hands on tons of passes.

The Eagles could be faced with a decision on whether to pick a DB here or trade back and take one. Philadelphia needs help on the back end and McKinstry is solid.

#JimmySays: I think Zierlein maybe hit on something there. If the Eagles are hellbent on taking a corner (I don't think they will be, but maybe?), then trading back would make sense if there isn't a player worthy of the 22nd overall pick.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon (Chad Reuter, NFL Network)

The first round doesn't officially begin until Philadelphia trades up! The Seahawks swap first-rounders with the Eagles and send them a third-round pick in exchange for a second- and fifth-rounder. Powers-Johnson steps in for future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce.

#JimmySays: Lol. To begin, the Eagles already have Kelce's successor in place in Cam Jurgens. But also, Powers-Johnson will almost certainly be available at 22 anyway, and Reuter has them trading up to 16 get him. Run it by someone next time, Chad, jeez.

This was actually a three-round mock. The Eagles don't have their 50th overall pick from the Saints, which I suppose they traded to move up to 16. At 53, Reuter has them taking Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland, and Virginia WR Malik Washington at 97. They also somehow have the 78th pick (maybe part of the trade again?), used on NC State LB Payton Wilson.

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State (Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated)

Philly could go in one of many different directions here, but you can never have too many talented pass rushers. Robinson still needs some polish, and he may lack the complete skill set and run-defense skills of some of the other top edge rushers in this class, but he's got rare explosiveness that gives him a ton of upside.

#JimmySays: Robinson is an undersized but fast edge rusher who lacked impressive college stats. Sound familiar?

(I can't see the Eagles taking another Nolan Smith type in the first round.)

Brian Thomas, WR, LSU (Garrett Podell, CBS)

Thomas is massive, standing tall at 6-4 and weighing 205 pounds, and he used that frame well in 2023, leading the nation in receiving touchdowns with 17. The Eagles struggled to find a reliable third receiver after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, which hindered what they were able to do through the air last season. Thomas fixes those issues and provides Philly with a potent trio of wideouts.

#JimmySays: I like Thomas, and I do think wide receiver is a need, but it's hard to see the Eagles using another first-round pick on one after trading a 1 for A.J. Brown in 2022, and selecting DeVonta Smith in 2021. I think you only do this if you don't see Brown in your long-term plans, which is hard to imagine.

