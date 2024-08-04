Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles quarterback continues excellent summer at training camp

Kicking off a set of four straight days of practices at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles took the field on Sunday morning. As we do here at PhillyVoice, we tracked how Jalen Hurts and the first-team offense looked in camp.

Let's get after it, breaking things down into each set of reps...

11-on-11s

Play 1: The Eagles hand it off to Saquon Barkley, as the left side of the offensive line makes a nice hole for the Birds' new big-money running back.

Play 2: It's another handoff to Barkley, who gets stuffed with Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter in there clogging the running lanes.

Play 3: With pressure batting down on Hurts from the left edge, Hurts hits A.J. Brown underneath for a short gain.

Play 4: Once more, the Eagles hand it off to Barkley. This one doesn't go far with Davis and fellow defensive tackle Milton Williams in the mix there. It should be noted that during early parts of practice, it was a little cool and rainy out there in South Philadelphia before clearing up.

Play 5: Hurts finds Grant Calcaterra for a decent pickup.

Play 6: Hurts connects with Brown over the middle for a short gain.

Play 7: The Eagles run it once more, this time to Kenny Gainwell. This one goes nowhere as well with Davis and Carter halting any offensive progress. It's difficult at times to evaluate both the run game and trench play when these practices aren't full live action, but the Eagles' group of young defensive tackles has impressed so far this summer. Let's see if that continues into the fall...

7-on-7s

Play 8: It's a quick underneath throw to Dallas Goedert. Goedert isn't getting the amount of balls thrown his way as he did last summer when he starred in camp, but he had a nice performance at the Eagles' open practice this past Thursday. He's making the most of his chances.

Play 9: On a throw intended for DeVonta Smith, Hurts' pass goes incomplete toward the sideline.

Play 10: Hurts goes Brown's way as the star wide receiver hauls in a gain of 15-or-so yards on a comeback route.

Play 11: Getting some reps with the 1s, Britain Covey makes a great catch on a deep crosser. The ball was underthrown a bit from Hurts, but Covey gets the job done.

Play 12: It appeared that Hurts initially wanted John Ross deep down the field on this once, but he maneuvers in the pocket before hitting Brown for a short gain.

11-on-11s

Play 13: Barkley gets his first work of the day as a receiver with Hurts throwing it to him in the flat.

Play 14: The play of the day! Smith makes a bread basket catch down the sideline with tight coverage on him. Hurts had the perfect touch on the ball. It's as encouraging as a throw that I've seen from Hurts this summer.

Play 15: The Eagles go with Gainwell in the run game and he has a big pickup scattering up the field. The defense looked a bit faked out as to where the ball was ultimately going.

Play 16: Hurts keeps it himself for a decent gain.

Play 17: The Eagles go bubble screen right to Goedert with Hurts hitting him accurately for a short gain.

Play 18: This set of 11-on-11s ends with a QB draw.

11-on-11s, red zone scenario, all at the five-yard line, no timeouts

Play 19: The Eagles hope every red zone throw they have this season goes like this, as Hurts hurls a jump ball to Brown for a touchdown. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was looking for a flag and there was some contract between the receiver and the corner, but the officials on hand rule it a TD for the offense.

Back to your regularly scheduled sets...

11-on-11s

Play 20: Carter could've been in the mix for a sack, but Hurts rolls left and throws incomplete out of bounds while looking Smith's way.

Play 21: The Eagles' offensive line created plenty of running room for Barkley here.

Play 22: Hurts makes a good throw under pressure while on the run to Smith.

Play 23: Davis and Marlon Tuipulotu slow down a handoff to Gainwell along the interior defensive line. Again, it's not live tackling, but the Eagles' post-Fletcher Cox defensive tackle room is giving reasons for optimism.

Play 24: The Eagles dial up a comeback route to Smith for a nice chunk gain. It was a sharp throw from Hurts and an expectedly great route from the receiver.

Play 25: Hurts throws an incompletion while targeting Smith.

Play 26: The Eagles hand it off to Barkley for no gain.

11-on-11s, situational football, 45-yard line going in, 55 seconds on the clock, down four points, one timeout

Play 27: On what looked to be a delayed route from Barkley, Hurts dumps it down to the running back when his first reads aren't there.

Play 28: Barkley drops a ball that hits him right in the hands in the flat.

Play 29: Hurts scrambles for a few yards, setting up a fourth and two as the Eagles call timeout.

Play 30: Hurts finds Brown for a short gain, but it's enough for a first down.

Hurts' final practice stats: 15-19 (78.9 percent), 1 touchdown, 0 turnovers

Hurts practice grade: A-

