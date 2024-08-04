More Sports:

August 04, 2024

Eagles make a couple of roster moves

The Eagles have a new tight end.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Eagles cut a tight end and claimed a tight end on Saturday. Undrafted free agent rookie McCallan Castles is on his way out; Kevin Foelsch is on his way in.

Castles initially enrolled at Cal in 2018, but entered the transfer portal during the 2019 season. He transferred to UC Davis, and then to Tennessee in 2023. In 2023, Castles had 22 catches for 283 yards and 5 TDs. His most productive season was in 2021 at UC Davis, when he had 27 catches for 387 yards and 4 TDs.

Personally, I thought Castles caught the ball well in the first week of training camp, and had him on our most recent 53-man roster projection. The team released him after he got hurt during the Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field. He seemed to injure his leg and had to be helped off the field. Did I jinx him? Misevaluate him? Probably both. Oops.

Foelsch was an undrafted rookie tight end out of the University of New Haven. In 2023, he had 32 catches for 318 yards and 7 TDs. The Jets waived him, and he was awarded to the Eagles via waivers. He's probably just a camp body.

You're welcome for this important Eagles news update. Depth chart updated here.

