Eagles 53-man roster projection after the first week of training camp

Before the start of training camp, we published an initial 53-man roster projection. There are a few changes, so let's go ahead an update our projections after the first week of training camp.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

Others (1): Will Grier

There isn't much of a competition for the No. 2 job right now, since McKee just isn't getting very many reps. The only way McKee wins that job is if he crushes it in the preseason games, and Pickett looks like crap. As for who will make the team, lock in these three guys.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley

Others (3): Kendall Milton, Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols

None of the backs beyond the top three have been impressive. Davis-Price has speed and size, but he couldn't catch a cold.

Wide receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey, Parris Campbell, Ainias Smith, Johnny Wilson

Others (5): John Ross, Joseph Ngata, Austin Watkins Jr., Jacob Harris, Shaquan Davis

Ainias Smith had a bad spring and has had a quiet summer so far, so I considered bumping him in favor of Ross. However, Shelton Gibson had the second worst drafted rookie camp I've ever seen (Clayton Thorson was No. 1), and he still made the team, so if history is any indication Smith should be safe.

Continue to look for the Eagles to add to their receiver group.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, C.J. Uzomah, McCallan Castles

Others (2): Albert Okwuegbunam, E.J. Jenkins

Kellen Moore said that Calcaterra is the No. 2 tight end. At a minimum, he should be a near-lock at this point. Castles has flashed on occasion. He can catch and run. He is definitely worth developing. The question is whether the Eagles think they can sneak him through waivers if they cut him. I'll predict that he shows something in the preseason games and the Eagles keep him on the initial 53.

Okwuegbunam hasn't done squat so far.

Offensive line (9): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Fred Johnson

Others (8): Matt Hennessy, Anim Dankwah, Gottlieb Ayedze, Brett Toth, Darian Kinnard, Jason Poe, Laekin Vakalahi (exempt)

I left Fred Johnson off of the last version. That was dumb. They like him, and he's likely going to make the team. Also, if Becton is able to win the starting RG job away from Steen, then Johnson would be the primary swing tackle.

Edge defenders (5): Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt

Others (4): Patrick Johnson, Tarron Jackson, Julian Okwara, Terrell Lewis

Johnson, Okwara, and Lewis have all had good moments so far, but not enough to crack the 53, in my opinion. It'll be hard keeping more than five edge rushers.

Interior defensive line (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo

Others (2): P.J. Mustipher, Gabe Hall, Thomas Booker

Keeping just five interior defensive linemen is a little dicey, but the Eagles could in theory keep a fringe guy on the practice squad for gameday callups when needed, and Graham can play inside on occasion, too.

Linebacker (5): Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Ben VanSumeren, Jeremiah Trotter

Others (2): Oren Burks, Brandon Smith

VanSumeren has consistently stood out in special teams drills, and has played alongside Dean on the second team defense. Burks has not yet practiced, as he is dealing with a knee injury. "Can't make the club in the tub" doesn't apply to all players, but it does for a guy like Burks.

Cornerback (6): Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe

Others (6): Eli Ricks, Zech McPhearson, Tyler Hall, Mario Goodrich, Shon Stephens, Parry Nickerson

Something I learned from doing roster projections and other related posts? There are some fans who really love Eli Ricks! I do think Ricks is an NFL roster-worthy player, but the Eagles are too deep in the secondary for both him and Jobe to stick, in my opinion. Since Jobe is the better special teams player, Michael Clay gets his way on the final decision between the two.

Safety (4): Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Avonte Maddox

Others (3): James Bradberry, Tristin McCollum, Mekhi Garner, Andre' Sam

I believe Brown will be elevated from the PUP list before final 53-man cutdowns.

We'll also list Maddox here, since the team has so many corners.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

Easiest positional groups to predict this year:

Specialists Quarterbacks Edge rushers Running backs

The rest are tricky.

