December 12, 2022

WATCH: Brandon Graham's heart-warming Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination video

Brandon Graham is the Eagles' nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Brandon_Graham_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese97.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham.

It's been a gutsy comeback season for Brandon Graham. The Eagles defensive end and Super Bowl hero went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2 in 2021. He's been a force when back in the fold in 2022, already racking up 8.5 sacks in 13 games, including three alone on Sunday against the Giants

Graham's accolades are well known, but he's received a special honor this year: he's the Eagles' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 

Each of the NFL's 32 teams has a nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which "recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field." 

The Eagles released a video of Graham finding out he was nominated for the award along with speeches from those people who Graham has impacted with his philanthropic and community work over the years. I'd get a box of tissues handy before watching (you'll have to watch on YouTube to see the entire video because of the NFL's media rules):

[full video on YouTube]

I haven't been an official Eagles press member for long, but just a few trips into my time at the NovaCare Complex this summer, it became clear that Graham is a special dude. He garners respect from everyone, always has a smile on his face and makes time for anybody. That extends so, so much further and it's great to see Graham recognized for the type of person he is. 

BG, without a doubt, is the man both on and off the field.

