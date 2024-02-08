More Sports:

February 08, 2024

Report: Brian Johnson to have prominent role in Commanders' offense

Former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is reportedly a big role with Washington.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brian-Johnson-Eagles-Commanders Bill Streicher/Bill Streicher

Brian Johnson will reportedly be joining the Commanders.

Brian Johnson is no longer with the Eagles, but he's reportedly staying in the NFC East.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Johnson will have a prominent role in the Commanders' offense. With former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now the head coach in Washington, Josh Harris' team is taking spare parts from across the division in an attempt to revitalize a pathetic franchise. 

The Eagles were seventh in scoring in 2023, but the offense fell off a cliff at the end of the season, becoming predictable and stale. It was difficult to parse blame between Johnson's play-calling and Nick Sirianni's overarching offensive system, but Johnson is gone and the Eagles will now rely on new OC Kellen Moore.

The Eagles, of course, will face Washington twice this season.

MORE: Eagles' free agency needs

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brian Johnson

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

"Giselle" haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Development

Boathouse Row's new lights to debut in March after a year of darkness
Boathouse Row Lights

Sponsored

A personal approach to outpatient cardiac rehab
Purchased - Woman on bike getting ECG

Prevention

Chemicals in plastic food containers have been linked to preterm births; here's how to avoid them
Phthalates preterm birth

History

Over a century before the Civil War, this radical Quaker agitated for an end to slavery
Benjamin Lay abolitionist Quaker

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Sixers are targeting Bojan Bogdanović
Bojan-Bogdanovic-Sixers-Trade-Deadline

Fundraisers

The Boozy Mutt to host its own Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday
Boozy Mutt Puppy Bowl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved