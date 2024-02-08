Report: Brian Johnson to have prominent role in Commanders' offense

Brian Johnson is no longer with the Eagles, but he's reportedly staying in the NFC East.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Johnson will have a prominent role in the Commanders' offense. With former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn now the head coach in Washington, Josh Harris' team is taking spare parts from across the division in an attempt to revitalize a pathetic franchise.

The Eagles were seventh in scoring in 2023, but the offense fell off a cliff at the end of the season, becoming predictable and stale. It was difficult to parse blame between Johnson's play-calling and Nick Sirianni's overarching offensive system, but Johnson is gone and the Eagles will now rely on new OC Kellen Moore.

The Eagles, of course, will face Washington twice this season.

