Eytan Shander: Playing in Philadelphia is never easy

My all-time favorite Phillies player is Jimmy Rollins.



He was the MVP, had Hall of Fame talent and carried a club’s identity unlike anything I’ve ever seen. More than his talent was his charisma and swagger, captivating not only his teammates, but also this city.

He had his moments. Not running out a ball, battling Charlie Manuel until he was dropped in the order, the ridiculous comparisons with Chase Utley — even down to being called overrated by a small, but vocal fanbase.

Rollins took over a team that had otherworldly talent, guys going to the Hall of Fame, and still commanded the attention. He was the spark plug. Rollins was the most influential personality inside a team full of them, even more important — he set the blueprint for Bryce Harper.

The cycle of life was on full display this week with Philadelphia sports fans, in some cases hearing some uncomfortable truths. No, this isn’t about restoring Dollar Dog Day, rather the unpacking the full gambit of emotions from current players in multiple sports.

You would think that’s the case elsewhere, but between A.J. Brown rightfully defending his own story to the latest comments from Darius Slay, one may think the Eagles interior is crumbling. The comments from Slay — still on this team — cut some people rather deep on social media, even in real life I’ve heard grumblings from fans.

Here’s something you already know: playing here is not easy.

Nobody new is going to come in and change the behavior of fans following teams for decades. Anyone who does, is usually in for a hard fall. Others seem to thrive off it, whether they like it or not.

That was the most important take away from me after hearing Slay’s comments. He, like Stephen Nelson or countless others, is free to walk. Head out and find a new place to work. But instead, there’s an acknowledgement of this fanbase — as critical, and loud, and even obnoxious as it may get — as a motivator.

Why else would guys like Slay continue to play here while opening up about that negative? Yes, he’s been booed at half after the team doesn’t show up. We’ve seen “Run the Ball” signs and heard the chants. Eagles fans are at their best when they are running the offense from the stands.



The Phillies lost in the World Series two years ago, much like the Eagles fell in the Super Bowl. The Birds suffered a brutal stretch of losses this past season, only to be embarrassed in the playoffs. The Phillies run came to a sharp halt losing to the lowly Diamondbacks last fall, also embarrassed at home, yet the aftermath for each team is wildly different.

J.T. Realmuto isn’t calling into WIP to defend some ridiculous narrative. Bryce Harper isn’t being attacked by internal reports questioning his leadership or ability to speak up with certain teammates. The Eagles are dealing with that and more, each day a new story pops up or there’s simply enough fuel to carry from the previous news drop.

Slay is dead on accurate about how difficult it is to play in Philadelphia. The biggest gem in this is how the guys who get that, yet still choose to play here are thriving off this environment.

No, that’s not any excuse to continue acting like a bozo. You shouldn’t be throwing any hot dogs be it dollar dogs or BOGO. Screaming expletives at a player sitting ten rows in front of you seems rather counterproductive. But like the next player with a platform, I’m not going to change your habits either.

Slay got that part right. He inadvertently opened the door for how many players in this city do find it stressful yet thrive off that environment. Nobody is going to let someone take a play off, but how you perform and the command you have in the locker room speaks volumes. Not everyone is going to be Jimmy Rollins, but they can live comfortably in this city — even when things aren’t going right.

That’s what’s happening now. The Phillies represent what’s positive about playing in this city. The Eagles do not. We love the Birds, but it’s becoming out of hand dealing with the continued fallout of losing a Super Bowl two years ago. Hurts needs to be a little more Harper? Maybe, but someone needs to own this team, and be the Jimmy Rollins more than anything.

We saw a standing ovation for a struggling Phillies player. It ignited the team, as told to us by multiple players. We did it for Markelle Fultz a few years ago but won’t do it with Tobias Harris. That’s what Slay got wrong or didn’t expand on with his comments.

We are loud, obnoxious, and make things tough for the home team, but we are also discerning. We show support to our guys when they need it, not when they want it. Trea Turner, Fultz, Lane Johnson opening about mental health struggles, to Nelson Agholor.

As wild as we are, we have a collective sense of empathy matched by few, if any fanbases. It’s the other part of the extreme. Not just the love a Jason Kelce will get here for the rest of his life and beyond, but understanding what true struggle on and off the field of play looks like.

We are in a battle of extremes as fans in Philadelphia. Sometimes we get it right, other times we miss the mark. There are players who have made it work doing it their own way. Be it Jimmy Rollins never wavering on who he is, Bryce Harper pandering to our hearts, Joel Embiid’s dominating personality, or Brandon Graham always flashing that infectious grin.

There’s no masterplan of success here, but the guys who are true to their own personalities seem to grasp how to survive. Who knows, maybe in the case of Slay, they actually thrive off it.

