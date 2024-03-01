Sixers to unveil Allen Iverson sculpture in April

Allen Iverson's iconic run in Philadelphia will be immortalized in April at the Sixers' "76ers Legends Walk" at their training complex in Camden.

The team announced on Friday morning that they will be honoring The Answer, who had his No. 3 retired 10 years ago to the day. The unveiling will happen on Friday, April 12.

Here's an excerpt from the Sixers' statement on the Iverson sculpture:

“Allen Iverson is one of the greatest 76ers to ever live and one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA, and we’re thrilled to honor his accomplishments with a well-deserved sculpture on Legends Walk,” Josh Harris and David Blitzer said. “Paying homage to the legends who paved the way for our franchise is not only the right thing to do; it’s an incredible source of inspiration for current and future generations of 76ers players and staff who enter our Training Complex every day, as well as kids in the city of Philadelphia and at large. We look forward to celebrating Allen’s legacy on April 12.” Iverson’s sculpture will join fellow 76ers legends Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone, and Dolph Schayes along 76ers Legends Walk at the Penn Medicine Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. “It’s always an honor to contribute to 76ers Legends Walk and continually help bring history to life for such a storied franchise,” sculptor Chad Fisher said. “Allen Iverson was a game-changer, a true 76er who every Philadelphian worshipped [sic], and I’m thrilled to unveil a sculpture of the MVP.”

Iverson is one of the most beloved figures in the history of Philadelphia, sports or otherwise. He was a four-time scoring champion and captured the 2001 NBA MVP Award while leading the Sixers to the NBA Finals that season. The team hasn't made it out of the second round since.

It's only fitting to share this highlight:

"He's way too good!"

