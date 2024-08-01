More Sports:

August 01, 2024

DeVonta Smith's stellar camp has Eagles teammates bracing for 'another jump'

DeVonta Smith is already a star receiver, but he's looked noticeably his sharpest yet so far in Eagles training camp.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072424_EaglesPractice_DeVonta Smith-8355.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith takes the field for training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 24, 2024.

If the ball is flying DeVonta Smith's way, he is going to catch it. 

That's just how training camp has been so far for the star wide receiver entering year 4, and it hasn't mattered who's been covering him during practices – Isaiah Rodgers and Kelee Ringo can both tell you about that

He looks better, and faster, noticeably so compared to his previous camps and already building off of back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons. 

His Eagles teammates can see it, too, and are getting a sense that whatever his next step is, it's going to be big. 

"Nobody has been able to cover DeVonta all camp," fellow wideout A.J. Brown said ahead of the Eagles' open practice over at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. "He's having an amazing camp. I think the offense is doing a really good job. Really just trying to execute, it takes all players – Jalen's been doing a great job as well. 

"But I'm expecting Smitty to take another jump because he definitely has all the tools, and for me to sit on the sidelines watching him, I know how hard he works. It just makes everybody around around him better, and that's what we want."

Still only 25 years old, Smith is already regarded as one of the best route runners in the NFL and is arguably one of the better jump-ball receivers as well, with his seemingly innate ability to get up and over defenders on 50-50 passes. 

Each of those traits have been on full display during camp practices down at the NovaCare Complex, and quite possibly at the sharpest they've ever been, which could spell a nightmare for the rest of the league's defensive backs if Smith has more in the tank once the games start going for real.

"He looks very quick," said quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has had Smith as one of his main targets since 2021. "He's always been an explosive player. I think he's just been patient...He's been diligent. He's always been about the grind and about the work and I'm excited to see him continue to progress. 

"I know the work he puts in, and you see how it looks out there. It's exciting."

MORE: Brandon Graham's 'farewell tour' begins

