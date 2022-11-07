More Sports:

November 07, 2022

Report: Colts fire head coach and former Eagles OC Frank Reich

Frank-Reich-Nick-Foles-Colts-Eagles-Fired Robert Scheer/USA Today Sports

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich together with the Colts.

Colts head coach Frank Reich, the Eagles' offensive coordinator during the team's Super Bowl run, has been fired, per NFL Network's Tom Pellissero

Reich was hired in Indianapolis following the Eagles' Super Bowl win in February 2018. He compiled a record of 40-33-1 with the Colts with a 1-2 playoff mark. 

Reich had poor quarterback luck (pun intended) in Indy, having a different starting QB every season. That became a frequent excuse for Reich's teams not taking off and having playoff success, but at a certain point, the onus has to come back to the head coach. 

For the 2021 season, Reich had former Eagles QB Carson Wentz to work with, as the duo were magic together during that legendary 2017 season in Philly. Wentz held things down, but horrific performances late in the season kept Indy from advancing to the postseason, which led to Wentz lasting just one year with the team.

The Colts brought in another vet QB for Reich with Matt Ryan this offseason, but Ryan's already been benched in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. 

If only Reich turned to Colts backup QB Nick Foles!

The Colts, at 3-5-1, host the undefeated Eagles in Week 11 in Indianapolis. 

