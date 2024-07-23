More Sports:

July 23, 2024

Report: Former Eagle Haason Reddick to hold out of Jets training camp

Haason Reddick, who the Eagles traded to New York this offseason, won't be reporting to Jets training camp.

By Shamus Clancy
Haason Reddick Jets Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

Haason Reddick had 30.5 sacks, including the postseason, in his two seasons with the Eagles.

Former Eagle Haason Reddick, who was a two-time Pro Bowler with the team during his stint in Philadelphia, will be holding out of New York Jets training camp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reddick is hoping for a reworked contract, which is the reason the Eagles dealt him to the Jets back in March. In return for Reddick, the Eagles received a 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-rounder if he plays 67.5 percent of the team's snaps and has at least 10 sacks this season. 

Reddick, who has a base salary of $14.25 million in 2024, has had at least 10 sacks in each of the last four seasons. He was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with the Eagles in 2022, recording 16 sacks and having monster playoff performances. 

It's understandable that any Eagles fan would've wanted to simply keep Reddick and hoped for him to play out his contract given his success in Philly. It's clear, however, that it's not that easy and the organization was weary of a holdout hanging over the team's summer coming off a disastrous collapse in 2023 as they look to round back into Super Bowl form.

MORE: What to watch for in Eagles training camp

