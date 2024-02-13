More Sports:

February 13, 2024

Report: Haason Reddick says he didn't ask to be traded

Will the Eagles trade Haason Reddick? The latest NFL report discusses his future in Philadelphia.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Haason-Reddick-Eagles-Trade Denny Medley/USA Today Sports

New reports circulate about Haason Reddick's future in Philadelphia.

Haason Reddick's future with the Eagles appeared murky last week with a report from the NFL Network that the Pro Bowl edge rusher had received permission from the team to seek a trade. Now, on Tuesday, a new report from Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz sheds some more light on the situation.

Per Schultz, Reddick stated the following: "I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded... This is home for me. I was born and raised here. Two of the most fun years playing football in my life came here. I’ve cherished being an Eagle.”

Schultz went on to say that the Eagles informed Reddick, who has one more year left on his contract with a cap hit of nearly $20.7 million, and his camp that they could explore trade opportunities "if they want to."

Reddick himself weighed in on the topic on X, writing that he understands it's a business and is ready for whatever comes next. 

This situation isn't too dissimilar from what played out with Zach Ertz and the organization as contract talks stalled ahead of the 2020 season. Ertz was dealt in the middle of the 2021 campaign. The Eagles' front office is certainly playing hard ball here. They appear ready to move on from Reddick a year too early rather than a year too late. Reddick, entering his age-30 season, is still a premier player, but selling high as the team looks to overhaul is logical. If Reddick does go, a new contract for Josh Sweat would make sense. 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith would be relied upon heavily if Reddick gets dealt, too.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Reddick situation unfolds.

MORE: Eagles want Hurts to be more vocal

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Haason Reddick

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

7 dos and don’ts when buying a home
Limited - Cooper Moorestown Lobby

Phase 2 of Cooper University Health Care’s Moorestown Campus opens this spring

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

I-95 South to close for 36 hours in late February as capping project continues
Penns Landing Park

Sponsored

Phase 2 of Cooper's Moorestown Campus coming this spring
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Healthy Eating

Eating the Atlantic diet may reduce belly fat, lower cholesterol
Atlantic diet salmon

TV

'The Bachelor' heads to Malta, where Joey Graziadei faces awkward 2-on-1 date
joey graziadei bachelor malta

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers come from behind, top Coyotes for fourth straight win
Scott-Laughton-Game-Winner-Flyers-Coyotes-2.12.24-NHL.jpg

Food & Drink

Dinner at Academy of Natural Sciences to show how your eating habits can reduce climate change
Carbon Neutral Dinner

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved