Report: Haason Reddick says he didn't ask to be traded

Haason Reddick's future with the Eagles appeared murky last week with a report from the NFL Network that the Pro Bowl edge rusher had received permission from the team to seek a trade. Now, on Tuesday, a new report from Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz sheds some more light on the situation.

Per Schultz, Reddick stated the following: "I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded... This is home for me. I was born and raised here. Two of the most fun years playing football in my life came here. I’ve cherished being an Eagle.”

Schultz went on to say that the Eagles informed Reddick, who has one more year left on his contract with a cap hit of nearly $20.7 million, and his camp that they could explore trade opportunities "if they want to."

Reddick himself weighed in on the topic on X, writing that he understands it's a business and is ready for whatever comes next.

This situation isn't too dissimilar from what played out with Zach Ertz and the organization as contract talks stalled ahead of the 2020 season. Ertz was dealt in the middle of the 2021 campaign. The Eagles' front office is certainly playing hard ball here. They appear ready to move on from Reddick a year too early rather than a year too late. Reddick, entering his age-30 season, is still a premier player, but selling high as the team looks to overhaul is logical. If Reddick does go, a new contract for Josh Sweat would make sense. 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith would be relied upon heavily if Reddick gets dealt, too.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Reddick situation unfolds.

