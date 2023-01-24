Eagles GM Howie Roseman attends WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' in Philly

January 24, 2023
Eagles executive vice present and general manager Howie Roseman's seen his share of Monday Night Football games in Philly. He's now taking in Monday Night RAW.
World Wresting Entertainment's Monday night event came to the Wells Fargo Center and Roseman was in the house:
HOWIE ROSEMAN IS HERE pic.twitter.com/AuyLKYCf25— dhwani (@dhwanisaraiya_) January 24, 2023
While we're on the subject of wrestling... Lane Johnson definitely needs to become a WWE superstar in hist post-playing career, right?
It looks like he's already on that path:
The #WWEGoldenTitle has made its way to Philly! Good luck taking it from @Eagles lineman @LaneJohnson65!! pic.twitter.com/XgSGOvtpa7— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2023
The next John Cena.
