More Sports:

January 24, 2023

Eagles GM Howie Roseman attends WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' in Philly

Roseman was in the house for the 30th anniversary of 'Raw' at the Wells Fargo Center.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles Howie Roseman Fan Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman.

Eagles executive vice present and general manager Howie Roseman's seen his share of Monday Night Football games in Philly. He's now taking in Monday Night RAW. 

World Wresting Entertainment's Monday night event came to the Wells Fargo Center and Roseman was in the house:

One of the WWE's flagship programs, Monday's show is the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Roseman is 47. Maybe younger Howie was big "Macho Man" Randy Savage guy?

While we're on the subject of wrestling... Lane Johnson definitely needs to become a WWE superstar in hist post-playing career, right? 

It looks like he's already on that path:

The next John Cena. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Howie Roseman Lane Johnson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Education

School District of Philadelphia suing the city over building safety requirement law
School District lawsuit

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Mental Health

The NFL has been slow to embrace mental health support for players
NFL Mental Health

Eagles

Eagles will host 49ers in NFC Championship Game
012223JalenHurts

Movies

Questlove's Sly Stone documentary, a follow-up to 'Summer of Soul,' to be produced for Hulu
Questlove Sly Stone Documentary

Holiday

Celebrate Galentine's Day with pink prosecco at the Museum of Illusions
museum of illusions galentines day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved