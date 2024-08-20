Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB shows off deep ball at training camp practice

The Eagles' preseason is near its completion, which means the Birds are winding down at training camp. Here's the latest iteration of Jalen Hurts watch from Tuesday morning's practice...

11-on-11s

Play 1: Hurts drops back and hits Grant Calcaterra on a five-yard out route.

Play 2: A handoff to Saquon Barkley gets stuffed with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis in the mix.

Play 3: A swing pass to Barkley goes for just a marginal gain.

Play 4: A play-action rollout to A.J. Brown sails out of bounds.

Play 5: The Eagles hand it off to Kenny Gainwell, but the play goes nowhere.

Play 6: A deep pass from Hurts down the sideline to Brown is a little too far out for it to be a completion.

Play 7: Hurts goes underneath, finding a speedy DeVonta Smith, who picks up a nice gain.

Play 8: It's a run for Gainwell that defensive tackle Milton Williams promptly wraps up.

11-on-11s

Play 9: Tuesday turned into the A.J. Brown Show. He executed a perfect toe-tap on the sideline while running an out route on this one.

Play 10: Jordan Davis blows up a rushing attempt. It's been a good camp for all the Eagles' young-ish defensive tackles from Davis to Williams to Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo.

Play 11: The smooth route-runner that he is, Smith gets open on a slant and Hurts connects with ease.

Play 12: Jalen Carter crashes down on a Barkley handoff for a huge run stop.

Play 13: Some fireworks! A play-action deep shot to Smith in the end zone goes for a touchdown. It was an incredible catch from Smith, falling backwards with Kelee Ringo defending him. Ringo was flagged for defensive pass interference on the play, too, only adding to the absurd difficulty of the reception on Smith's part. Good throw from QB1.

Play 14: There's pressure up the middle from Ojomo, but Hurts finds Britain Covey over the middle for a quick pickup.

Play 15: You'll never guess it, but another ball went Brown's way that he hauled in.

Play 16: With Nolan Smith in coverage, Hurts can't connect with C.J. Uzomah down the right sideline into the end zone. It needed to be more of a jump ball with that route and at that angle, but the ball went too far out of bounds.

11-on-11s, two-minute drill situation

Play 17: Hurts dials up Calcaterra on a slant route. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is there with a big hit.

Play 18: Hurts goes Barkley's way underneath for a short gain.

Play 19: Hurts finds Brown with some opportunity for yards after the catch.

Play 20: Hurts doesn't like what he sees while facing pressure and scrambles for a few yards.

Play 21: The Eagles' QB swings it to Barkley in the flat.

Play 22: The Eagles got Brown again with Hurts finding him for a completion on a comeback route.

Play 23: It's a QB keeper with a whole lot of room to run for Hurts up the gut.

Play 24: Hurts spikes the ball to end the two-minute drill.

11-on-11s

Play 25: It's another slant route to Brown. There was a ton of YAC potential here. It could've been a monster play in a real game setting.

Play 26: A ball hits off Smith's fingertips on an out route for an incompletion. It could've been a better throw from Hurts.

Play 27: Calcaterra drops a ball that hit him right in the hands. That one was more on the receiver than the quarterback compared to the prior play.

Play 28: This was a weird one. There was maybe a delay of game penalty or false start? It was entirely unclear. There might have been a "sack" on this broken play that Hurts just sort of threw up. For the meticulous stat-watchers among the Eagles faithful, I will not count this as an incompletion.

11-on-11s, end of game situation, up three points at the 49-yard line while the defense has two timeouts

Play 29: Hurts hits Brown on a slant route. Unstoppable stuff.

Play 30: A play-action keeper from Hurts would've been a big loss in a real game situation. He runs around a bit before the play is blown dead with him behind the line of scrimmage.

Play 31: Hurts hits Smith on a play-action rollout. Gardner-Johnson is there with another big hit on a receiver.

11-on-11s

Play 32: It's a safety valve throw, as Hurts checks it down to Uzomah.

Play 33: A swing pass to Gainwell in the flat goes for a marginal gain.

Play 34: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Gardner-Johnson were there with a whole lot of energy to stop Gainwell on another swing pass.

Play 35: Elite pass right here. Hurts hits Brown in stride down the left sideline with Quinyon Mitchell on him in tight coverage. Hurts has had an excellent summer, but there are naturally some lower moments. This is one such moment, however, where it's easy to envision the Eagles' offense rising to their 2022 near-unstoppable level this fall.

11-on-11s

Play 36: A handoff goes for little again.

Play 37: Once more, a handoff goes for not much of a gain.

Play 38: Gainwell picks up a couple yards on a rushing attempt.

Play 39: Hurts goes underneath to Calcaterra.

Play 40: It's another short run for Gainwell.

Play 41: Yet again, the Birds hand it off to Gainwell, who picks up a few yards.

Play 42: Hurts hits Smith in the flat with some nice YAC potential on this one.

Play 43: Hurts simply dumps it down to Gainwell

Hurts stats: 23/29, 1 touchdown, 0 turnovers

Hurts practice grade on Tuesday: B+.

There were a couple of timing mistakes, but enough "wow" throws to balance things out and then some.

