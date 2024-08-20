Eagles training camp game ball: A.J. Brown is finishing up another dominant summer of practice

Eagles training camp is winding down in South Philadelphia as the Birds approach their third and final preseason game on Saturday against the Vikings. Continuing on with PhillyVoice’s camp practice game ball series, two players who stood out during Tuesday's session are ones who have done so all summer long. There’s a difference between being repetitive and highlighting two Eagles who could be poised for All-Pro seasons. This situation is the latter...

Offensive game ball: WR A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown is a top-three receiver in the sport and has more than looked the part at the NovaCare Complex. Jalen Hurts going Brown’s way has been near-unstoppable. Hurts connecting with Brown on slant routes is the easiest play in the Birds' playbook, but his route tree is so diverse. Brown made big plays on out routes, comebacks and go routes all morning.

No play was bigger than one downfield shot later in the day, as Hurts aired out a perfect deep ball that Brown hauled in, making it look effortless with first-round rookie Quinyon Mitchell blanketing him in coverage.

Mitchell should have a promising NFL career but neither he nor any other Eagles defensive back has been able to keep Brown in check during camp.

Defensive game ball: DT Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter can get into the backfield in a hurry with a swat and see move that allows him to get right by the Eagles’ interior offensive line. Carter was active in the run game on Tuesday, including one “tackle” for loss where he was one-on-one with Saquon Barkley, wrapping up the star running back and preventing him from going anywhere.

"He has everything in his body that you're looking for, so it's a matter of just continuing to develop every day, making sure your effort is matching your talent level and then everything else will take care of itself," defensive line coach Clint Hurtt said regarding Carter after Tuesday's practice.

Carter's pure talent is undeniable. 2024 will be a test to see if he can sustain that level of play over the course of an entire NFL season. Don't bet against it.

