WATCH: Jalen Hurts marks flag football's arrival to 2028 LA Summer Olympics

Flag football will be a part of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, and while the current ones over in Paris are still ongoing, the NFL wanted to start looking ahead to the sport's international debut, and even turned to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to help mark its arrival.

The announcement video posted Monday:

Shades of NFL Blitz with the fire pass into the LA Coliseum torch.

Anyway, it's a big year coming up for Hurts after the Eagles' implosion last season – and his part in it – but his star power is undeniable.

So is his involvement in the growth of football off the field.

The Eagles have invested heavily into girls flag football over the past couple of years, establishing leagues and tournaments for Pennsylvania and New Jersey with the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field opened up to them, and with Hurts as a regular presence around it and as a general advocate for women's sports.

Now the Eagles QB is the one to help ring in the sport on the worldwide stage.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will feature both men's and women's flag football.

Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB thrives in red zone situations at practice

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports