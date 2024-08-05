Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB thrives in red zone situations at practice

On Day 2 of four consecutive practices, the Eagles took the field at the NovaCare Complex for another training camp outing. Monday morning's practice once again featured a starring performance from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is stringing together his best camp in midnight green. With a focus on situational work and the red zone, Hurts had the Birds' first-team offense looking like a well-oiled machine.

As we do here at PhillyVoice, let's go play by play and see how QB1 performed...

11-on-11s from their own one-yard line

Play 1: The Eagles started team work with a specific game setting where the offense was backed up near their own goal line. This set would last just a single play, as a handoff to Saquon Barkley gave way to Jordan Davis bursting through the line of scrimmage for a clear-cut safety. I handed out a training camp game ball to Davis on Sunday and he started Monday morning on a strong note.

11-on-11s from their own two-yard line

Play 2: Backed up again, the Eagles once more hand it off to Barkley, who runs for a couple of yards.

Play 3: There's pressure in the pocket, so Hurts scrambles with a whole lot of running room in front of him.

7-on-7s

Play 4: Moving on to 7-on-7s, Hurts looks to A.J. Brown with Darius Slay in coverage, but that shot 25-or-so yards down the sideline is an incompletion right along the out of bounds line.

Play 5: Hurts hits Barkley on a quick throw for a few yards.

Play 6: Hurts finds DeVonta Smith in stride on a slant. Easy stuff that should be a staple for the Birds' offense all fall. Smith has had an excellent camp as well.

Play 7: Hurts goes Smith's way again on a go route and it looks like Smith was able to haul it in, but from a tough vantage point from where some media members were gathered, it appeared that the receiver was out of bounds. Eagles players signaled no completion on this one, so we'll roll with that call.

11-on-11s from their own 35-yard line

Play 8: Second-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo had great pressure here and could've been close to a sack, but Hurts evades him with good pocket movement and fires one to Dallas Goedert for a nice gain.

Play 9: The edge is wide open for Barkley, who darts upfield on a handoff.

Play 10: Ojomo is in the mix pressuring Hurts again, but the quarterback ultimately dumps it down to Kenny Gainwell.

Play 11: Hurts has an excellent throw on a deep crosser to Johnny Wilson. The variables for the third receiver spot can (and have) changed throughout camp, but Wilson is making the most of his increased reps as of late.

Play 12: Ojomo, again, is through the line of scrimmage pressuring Hurts, so the quarterback decides to dump it down to Gainwell for a couple of yards.

Play 13: Hurts scrambles here, perhaps he could've been bottled up by linemen as he went to run, but Hurts looks as quick as he did in 2022 sprinting upfield.

11-on-11s, situational, third and eight in goal-to-go territory

Play 14: The Eagles just hand it off to Barkley for a marginal gain here.

11-on-11s at the 20-yard line going in

Play 15: It's a misdirection screen, as Hurts rolls one way and hits Barkley on the opposite side of the field. Linebacker Zack Baun is there with a pop to shut the play down immediately though.

Play 16: Hurts finds Goedert for a pickup of about 10 yards. Nice pitch and catch.

Play 17: A handoff to Gainwell gets stuffed.

Play 18: It's another handoff to Gainwell, as the running back goes for a couple of yards.

Play 19: Hurts hits Smith on a slant for a touchdown strike on a slant. Perfect throw. Perfect route.

Play 20: It's a play-action rollout. Hurts throws it to Wilson, the 6'6" rookie, in traffic in the end zone and the Florida State product hauls it in for a touchdown. In terms of Wilson's prospects for the No. 3 receiver job, his ability in the red zone may be overrated. Know who else is really good in the red zone? A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, not to mention the threat that Hurts brings as a runner. Wilson being able to win against pro defensive routes in an evolved route tree beyond "throw it up to him in the end zone" will determine his NFL fate. Even with that caveat, his play has been encouraging. He will be receiving my "offensive game ball" for Monday's practice. Look for that story shortly.

Play 21: Hurts fakes the handoff and quickly hits DeVonta Smith completely uncovered in the flat for another TD.

Red zone situations in practice feel set up for more offensive success than defensive success, but Hurts did everything he needed to do to showcase his ability as a passer here. Everyone knows what he can do with his legs near the goal line, so being multifaceted is huge.



Hurts practice stats on the day: 11/13 (84.6 percent), 3 touchdowns, 0 turnovers

Hurts practice grade: A

