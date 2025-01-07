Kellen Moore has been in touch with Jalen Hurts for Eagles-Packers playoff game, isn't worried about rust

The Eagles, for now, have kept their cards close to the vest when it comes to the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

He was still in the NFL's concussion protocol as of Monday, with head coach Nick Sirianni offering no new update, and hasn't practiced since sustaining the head injury going on three weeks ago in the loss at Washington.

But offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told the media on Tuesday that he has been in touch with Hurts about the game plan for this Sunday's playoff game against Green Bay, and added that he isn't too worried about rust should Hurts be ready to go again.

"All of us have been in continuous conversations," Moore said, trying to navigate the subject of his talks with Hurts carefully from the NovaCare Complex dais. "We always are, and so, you know, excited about that."

And to the concern of rust from what could end up a nearly three-week-long layoff: "No," Moore said of his concern. "I think our guys have an excellent process here as far as you kinda let the medical side take care of their business and, you know, we do our side of it as far as anything we can do to help anticipate this."

Hurts couldn't practice in the leadup to Week 17's rout of the Cowboys after suffering his concussion, and didn't ahead of the Week 18 win over the Giants to end the regular season, at least in part because of the Eagles' call to rest their starters with their playoff positioning locked in.

The steps to get cleared out of the protocol are still there for Hurts as a result, though the presumption has been that he'll be able to play come playoff time.

Wednesday, when the Eagles return to practice and the first injury report gets released, will be the pivotal tell of where Hurts' status is.

Backup Kenny Pickett started the Dallas game in Week 17 but had to exit in the second half because of a rib injury. Third-stringer Tanner McKee closed the day out with two touchdown passes, and then got the start and the win this past Sunday against the Giants to spark his rise into Philadelphia's newest unsung hero.

So there are scenarios, albeit slim ones, where the Eagles could play this week's Wild Card game with either of the three quarterbacks.

Publicly, who the QB is ultimately going to be isn't official yet, but Moore said the offense's preparation wouldn't change much because of it.

"Very similar to how we handle most teams," he said. "Obviously, there's always circumstances each and every week of different players – certainly the quarterback is a very big focus, and certainly should be – but there's other positions we've dealt with this, where you're kind of aware of those different variables."

Yeah, the cards are getting kept close to the vest.

