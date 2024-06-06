More Sports:

June 06, 2024

Report: Jeffrey Lurie 'exploring' sale of minority stake in Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is reportedly working with BDT & MSD Partners to 'solicit interest from potential suitors for a stake in the team.'

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Jeffrey Lurie Eagles Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

Jeffrey Lurie originally purchased the Eagles in 1994.

The Eagles will remain in control of the Lurie family for years to come, but it appears that a minority stake in the franchise could potentially be up for grabs.

According to a report from Bloomberg's Gillian Tan, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is "exploring" selling a smaller stake in the Birds.

Tan writes, "Lurie is working with BDT & MSD Partners to solicit interest from potential suitors for a stake in the team, which may be valued at more than $7.5 billion in any transaction." 

Tan also notes that both the Bills and Dolphins are also exploring similar sales as the valuations of NFL franchises continue to skyrocket. 

Lurie purchased the Eagles in May 1994 for $185 million.

Pretty good ROI, huh?

Jeffrey Lurie Eagles Super Bowl 2018

