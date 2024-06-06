Report: Jeffrey Lurie 'exploring' sale of minority stake in Eagles

The Eagles will remain in control of the Lurie family for years to come, but it appears that a minority stake in the franchise could potentially be up for grabs.

According to a report from Bloomberg's Gillian Tan, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is "exploring" selling a smaller stake in the Birds.

Tan writes, "Lurie is working with BDT & MSD Partners to solicit interest from potential suitors for a stake in the team, which may be valued at more than $7.5 billion in any transaction."

Tan also notes that both the Bills and Dolphins are also exploring similar sales as the valuations of NFL franchises continue to skyrocket.

Lurie purchased the Eagles in May 1994 for $185 million.

Pretty good ROI, huh?

