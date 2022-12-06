What they're saying about the Eagles: Jonathan Gannon's defense is extremely underrated

The Eagles dismantled the Titans and their elite running back Derrick Henry on Sunday.

They're 11-1 with the top seed in the NFC. Jalen Hurts, on the ground and through the air, is playing like a serious MVP candidate. A.J. Brown is catching everything and DeVonta Smith is becoming one of the NFL's best route runners.

And Jonathan Gannon's defense, even though it often doesn't look it, has actually pretty stifling if you can believe it.

The Eagles have been beating nearly everyone, doing it in different ways, and after taking down what was supposed to be their toughest matchup all season in a thoroughly convincing fashion, probably won't be slowing down any time soon.

ESPN's Power Index doesn't like the Eagles too much, but a lot of people sure do.

Here's what they're saying about the Eagles, starting with that defense...

Looks can be deceiving

You're not alone if you've been left frustrated from watching the Eagles' defense at multiple points this season.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has become a rather polarizing figure around town because of his passive approach to the trenches and willingness to give up yards underneath.

It isn't exactly fun to watch, yet the Eagles always seem to get that big stop or turnover when they need it to win in the end. Then you look at the stats like these and wonder what game you were even watching

In fairness, the Eagles' defense has looked much better once Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph joined up front, but the playcalling and approach still run in stark contrast to the aggressive styles fans have been sort of conditioned to wanting from all of those punishing Jim Johnson defenses from the past.