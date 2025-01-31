Report: Kellen Moore to interview with Saints again after Super Bowl, but does he want the job?

The Saints plan to interview Kellen Moore again after the Super Bowl as they continue to search for a new head coach, per The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Moore has spoken to the Saints twice already and is believed to be the leading candidate for the job, but with the Eagles getting ready to play in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs and per the NFL's rules involving coaches and coordinators in the Super Bowl, New Orleans won't be able to speak to him again until after the game next week, though they will have the benefit of him being right there in the city.

With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and a strong offensive line at his disposal, Moore has guided one of the most potent offenses in football this season and arguably just called his best game yet in the NFC Championship, when the Eagles dropped a title-game record 55 points on the Commanders.

That makes the interest obvious on the Saints' end, though maybe not quite as much on Moore's.

On The Athletic's Scoop City podcast uploaded Friday, the outlet's senior NFL insider Dianna Russini relayed some speculation that Moore might have concern over the Saints' situation and future at quarterback. They have Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler under contract, but neither present viable long-term solutions, especially for an aging team under a cap crunch that has a long way to go toward rebuilding.

Moore taking the Saints job would require a lot of patience and long-term planning, whereas remaining as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles would leave him in a spot where the team should be ready to compete again right away, while giving Hurts the benefit of not needing to adapt to yet another OC.

Granted, a head-coaching job in the NFL is a head-coaching job in the NFL.

