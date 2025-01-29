Report: Eagles OC Kellen Moore considered the 'leader in the clubhouse' for Saints head coaching job

When the 2025 offseason began, there were seven head coach openings. Six of those spots have been filled. The New Orleans Saints' head coaching job is the lone job that remains open.

• Bears: Ben Johnson

• Patriots: Mike Vrabel

• Jaguars: Liam Coen

• Raiders: Pete Carroll

• Jets: Aaron Glenn

• Cowboys: Brian Schottenheimer

• Saints: TBD



What are the Saints waiting for? Perhaps a candidate whose team is still alive in the playoffs. The Saints interviewed Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore remotely before the Eagles' Divisional Round matchup against the Rams, and announced they interviewed him against in person Tuesday night.

Per Jordan Schultz, Moore is "the leader in the clubhouse" for the Saints' head coaching job.

"I think Kellen is very detailed in everything that he does. Very smart. Played at a very high level and done this at a very high level, so can relate to the players in that aspect," Nick Sirinni said of Moore a few weeks ago. "Puts the guys in good positions to succeed. Can lead men. Is a good leader of men. You know, as I get to sit here and watch him install the offense, you know, just you can see that and you can say, ‘Man, he'd be great in front of the team.’ He's in front of the offense right now but man, he'd be great in front of the entire team, inspiring the team, getting his message across to the team, coaching football to the team. You know, coaching the ins and outs of football.

"You know, just can't say enough good things about what he's done here as our coordinator, how much I think of him as a play-caller and offensive coordinator. I think of him very highly as a person. A great man of character and everything he stands for. I think he would be... a great head coach. I have no doubt in my mind. He will be a great head coach."

Interest in Moore should only increase after the Eagles hung 55 points on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

The last two times the Eagles went to the Super Bowl, it cost them their offensive coordinators. They lost Frank Reich after winning the Super Bowl in 2017-2018, and Shane Steichen after they narrowly lost to the Chiefs in 2022-2023. Both Reich and Steichen were poached by the Colts.

The Eagles replaced Reich and Steichen with in-house personnel. After Reich left, the Eagles promoted wide receivers coach Mike Groh to offensive coordinator. After Steichen left, the Eagles promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. Groh lasted just two years as the Eagles' offensive coordinator before he was fired; Johnson lasted just one.

Should Moore get hired by the Saints, Jalen Hurts will have his fifth offensive coordinator in six NFL seasons:

• 2020: Press Taylor (Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks)

• 2021: Shane Steichen

• 2022: Shane Steichen

• 2023: Brian Johnson

• 2024: Kellen Moore

• 2025: ?

