December 19, 2022

Jalen Hurts' MVP odds jump after win over the Bears

Leading a 13-1 Eagles team, Jalen Hurts is the odds-on betting favorite to win the NFL MVP Award

By Shamus Clancy
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scrambles during the first quarter against the Bears Sunday in Chicago.

Even after a game where he didn't have his greatest performance of the season, Jalen Hurts' MVP odds took a slight jump after the Eagles beat the Bears in Chicago. Of course, an "off day" for Hurts this season would be welcomed by most QBs, as Hurts threw for 315 yards and ran for three TDs in a road win. That just speaks to the player Hurts has become in 2022. 

Last week, Hurts was -115 to win the NFL MVP Award on DraftKings Sportsbook. Those odds, as of this writing, improved to -150. Here's a look at DraftKings' current MVP odds:

 PlayerTeam  Odds
Jalen Hurts Eagles  -150
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs +165 
Josh Allen Bills +1000 
Joe Burrow Bengals +1000 

Mahomes' odds took a slight slide after sitting at +150 last week. Kansas City played down to their competition against the lowly Texans on Sunday, eking out a 30-24 overtime win. Mahomes threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. 

It's a two-player race at this point between Hurts and Mahomes. I'd imagine an Eagles win over the Cowboys on Christmas Eve would mean that Hurts rests for the final two weeks of the regular season. A 14-1 campaign where he was the NFL's most efficient passer and most dynamic QB runner should seal things for him, but I wonder if Mahomes balling out and throwing eight touchdowns or something in those last two games to capture the No. 1 seed for Kansas City would change things. Don't fall prey to recency bias, voters!

Shamus Clancy
