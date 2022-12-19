Jalen Hurts' MVP odds jump after win over the Bears

Even after a game where he didn't have his greatest performance of the season, Jalen Hurts' MVP odds took a slight jump after the Eagles beat the Bears in Chicago. Of course, an "off day" for Hurts this season would be welcomed by most QBs, as Hurts threw for 315 yards and ran for three TDs in a road win. That just speaks to the player Hurts has become in 2022.

Last week, Hurts was -115 to win the NFL MVP Award on DraftKings Sportsbook. Those odds, as of this writing, improved to -150. Here's a look at DraftKings' current MVP odds:

Player Team Odds Jalen Hurts Eagles -150 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs +165 Josh Allen Bills +1000 Joe Burrow Bengals +1000



Mahomes' odds took a slight slide after sitting at +150 last week. Kansas City played down to their competition against the lowly Texans on Sunday, eking out a 30-24 overtime win. Mahomes threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

It's a two-player race at this point between Hurts and Mahomes. I'd imagine an Eagles win over the Cowboys on Christmas Eve would mean that Hurts rests for the final two weeks of the regular season. A 14-1 campaign where he was the NFL's most efficient passer and most dynamic QB runner should seal things for him, but I wonder if Mahomes balling out and throwing eight touchdowns or something in those last two games to capture the No. 1 seed for Kansas City would change things. Don't fall prey to recency bias, voters!

