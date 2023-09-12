What they're saying: The Eagles have Jalen Carter, and it's the NFL's problem

The Eagles beat the Patriots to jump out to a 1-0 start, but if you didn't see the score, I'm not exactly sure you would've known it based on the in- and post-game reaction across the Delaware Valley.



The powerhouse offense was stagnant, Mac Jones exploited the defense across the middle of the field, and the starters sure looked like they hadn't had any actual game action since February.

But in the end, they did win, and have a short week now to iron things out for the Vikings on Thursday night.

Until then, here's what they're saying about the Birds, starting with the feel-good story from the season opener:

Dad Mode DeVonta

DeVonta Smith caught the Eagles' first (offensive) touchdown of the season then cradled the ball like a newborn child in celebration.

And there was a reason why he chose that one specifically, as EJ Smith told it after the game:

Standing at his locker in the depths of Gillette Stadium after the 25-20 Eagles squeaker, Smith let out a wide smile when asked what the meaning behind the celebration was: His newborn daughter Kyse, born to him and his girlfriend, Mya, early Saturday morning. “Baby girl came yesterday morning,” Smith said. “Everything’s straight.” Smith said Kyse’s delivery came earlier than expected, but the timing was kismet. The waiting game began for them on Friday night, but Smith was still able to make the team plane to Providence, R.I. by Saturday afternoon. By the time he finished logging seven catches for 47 yards and a touchdown against New England, he was itching to return to his girlfriend and their new addition. “It was a long night, man,” Smith said. “Long night, in the hospital all day, just waiting. It’s a blessing, man, very exciting. I’m ready to get back home to her now. [The Inquirer]

Congrats to him and his girlfriend.

And to opposing DBs everywhere: Watch out. Smith has dad powers now.

In conclusion: Jalen Carter

In his NFL debut, Jalen Carter shredded through the Patriots' offensive line, then in the fourth quarter, notched his first career sack in a crucial moment of the game.

That put Philadelphia on its feet and the football world on notice.

Our own Shamus Clancy on Carter's first game HERE.

From Tim McManus for ESPN:

Stock up after the win: DT Jalen Carter. The rookie made his presence felt in his NFL debut, generating a team-best six pressures and registering his first sack. Carter made it look easy, using his unique blend of speed and power to routinely pierce the backfield. [ESPN]

Reuben Frank over at NBC Sports Philadelphia:

With a sack in the fourth quarter, Jalen Carter became only the third Eagles rookie with a sack in his first career game (not including the 1987 strike season). In 2000, Corey Simon had a sack against Troy Aikman in the Eagles’ 41-14 win over the Cowboys in Dallas – the Pickle Juice Game – and in 2012 Fletcher Cox sacked Brandon Weeden in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Browns in Cleveland. All three are defensive tackles. In the Eagles’ 35-3 loss to the Bears in a 1987 strike game played with replacement players, three Eagles recorded their only career sacks against Bears replacement quarterback Sean Payton. [NBCSP]

Peter King for NBC's Football Morning in America:

Take a victory lap, Howie Roseman, for getting Carter ninth overall last April. How about this for Carter’s NFL debut, per NFL Next Gen stats: In 32 pass-rushes at Foxboro Sunday, Carter had a sack and six pressures as the Eagles held on to nip New England. (I can pretty much guarantee that Howie Roseman won’t be taking a victory lap about this.) [NBC Sports]

NFL Next Gen Stats:

He showed what he was capable of through brief glimpses in the preseason, then carried it right over into his official NFL debut. He's going to be a problem for a long time, and the GMs who were ahead of the Eagles back in April may very well end up kicking themselves for it if they're not already.

Mr. Automatic

Looping back to Frank, he had an interesting note about kicker Jake Elliott and his bionic leg's place in Eagles and NFL history after Week 1's opening win.

We’ve got to start with Jake Elliott, who saved the day for the Eagles with his 4-for-4 field goal performance Sunday in the Eagles' 25-20 win over the Patriots, including kicks of 48, 51 and 56 yards. Elliott is the first kicker in Eagles history to make three field goals of 48 yards or more in a game. He became the first Eagles kicker to make two 50-yarders in a half since Paul McFadden hit 52- and 51-yarders in the first half in a 23-23 tie against the Lions at the Silverdome in 1984 and the first ever to do it in a second half. Elliott is now 5-for-6 in his career from 56 yards and out, and his 83 percent accuracy from 56-plus is tied for highest in NFL history by a kicker with at least five attempts. Harrison Butker is also 5-for-6. Only six kickers in NFL history have made more kicks of 56 yards and up. Elliott became the second kicker in NFL history to make three field goals from at least 48 yards in a season opener. Nick Lowery of the Chiefs made kicks of 48, 52 and 52 yards in the Chiefs’ 47-27 win over the Saints at the Superdome in 1985. [NBCSP]

Doesn't matter when, doesn't matter where, for the past few years, Elliott has been as close to automatic as you can get.

