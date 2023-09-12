Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 1. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

One drive and two Patriots turnovers helped the Eagles build a 16-0 lead a little over 12 minutes into Sunday’s game, yet it was an absolute slog offensively from that point on. Philadelphia totaled 151 net yards and nine first downs over their next 10 possessions and ended up 4 of 13 on third downs. Despite benefitting from a few Patriots penalties, the Eagles’ offense at no point resembled the group we saw become an elite unit in 2022. Perhaps the rust was expected based on the opponent, location and the lack of preseason reps for the first-team offense. A quick turnaround for Thursday’s game against the Vikings should reveal if these are chronic issues.

#JimmySays: I'd say "slog" is an accurate representation of what the Eagles' offense looked like on Sunday, and Nick Sirianni acknowledged during his postgame presser that giving the starters a series or two during the preseason next season will be on the table.

Best debut performance: DT Jalen Carter Week 1 stats: 6 pressures, sack The 2023 No. 9 overall pick was a disruptive force in the middle of the Eagles' defense, tying for a team high in pressures. He sacked Mac Jones on the Patriots' final possession to help preserve the win for Philadelphia. With Javon Hargrave exiting in free agency, the Eagles needed their recent draft picks -- Carter and Jordan Davis -- to step up. So far, so good, with Davis registering a forced fumble and a half-sack of his own.

#JimmySays: I didn't think that it would be realistic to expect anyone to equal Hargrave's production as an interior pass rusher this season, but Carter may very well do that and then some.



At least six of the eight general managers who passed on Jalen Carter in the first round of the NFL Draft got texts from their owners Monday morning, right? The rookie defensive tackle had more quarterback hurries (seven) than any player in the league Sunday, and he did it on just 32 pass-rush snaps. The Eagles won despite being outgained by 131 yards.

#JimmySays: I would say it's more likely that the owners got those kinds of texts from their general managers.

Also, 6th? Not sure about that one. The Browns had a good Week 1 win, but they're now better than the Eagles?

The NFC champs broke in their new coordinators, running back by committee and some defensive alterations, and it showed in a slightly uneven performance – though no shame in winning in the rain and in Bill Belichick's backyard. Philadelphia's home opener is Thursday against Minnesota, almost exactly a year after they waxed the Vikes 24-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in prime time.

#JimmySays: Kenny Gainwell got 18 touches, D'Andre Swift got 3, Boston Scott got 2, and Rashaad Penny was inactive. That wasn't really a running back by committee. To be determined if the Eagles will correct that obviously misallocated distribution of touches going forward.

The Eagles' backfield answer seems to be Kenneth Gainwell. While Rashaad Penny was a healthy scratch and D'Andre Swift had two (sic) touches, Gainwell was practically an every-down back. It will be interesting to see if that split continues going forward. Also, defensive tackle Jalen Carter was unbelievable in his debut (and a lot of Bears fans are already angry that Chicago passed on the chance to take Carter to trade down with the Eagles).

#JimmySays: I won't kill anyone for taking a quarterback if they needed one, but the following teams could end up kicking themselves down the road for passing on Carter:

• Texans: Spent the 12th and 33rd overall picks plus first- and third-round picks in 2024 to move up to 3 to take DE Will Anderson.

• Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon, 5th overall.

• Cardinals: OT Paris Johnson, 6th overall.

• Raiders: DE Tyree Wilson, 7th overall.

• Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson, 8th overall.

• Bears: Traded out of the 9th overall pick and took Darnell Wright at 10th overall.

It wasn't pretty against the Patriots, especially on offense. That will change as they play more, starting Thursday against the Vikings.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 2.0 Week 2: 2.8

