Eagles-Vikings Week 2 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles did not have any players with an injury designation heading into their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. However, several players got banged up in that game, and they'll only have a few days to try to heal up for their Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's the Eagles-Vikings injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury *Mon Tues Wed Status S Reed Blankenship Ribs DNP

CB James Bradberry Concussion DNP DT Fletcher Cox Ribs DNP LB Nakobe Dean Foot DNP RB Kenny Gainwell Ribs DNP



Monday notes:

• The Eagles had a walkthrough on Monday, but the above is an estimation from the team on players' statuses if they had practiced.

• Dean will be out "multiple weeks." We covered that in a little more depth on Monday.



• Bradberry is in the concussion protocol, which will be difficult to clear by Thursday.



• The severity of the "ribs" injuries for the other three guys is to be determined.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

None.





Player Injury *Mon Tues Wed Status C Garrett Bradbury Back DNP

LT Christian Darrisaw Ankle Limited Edge Marcus Davenport Ankle Limited



Monday notes:

* The Vikings had a walkthrough on Monday, but the above is an estimation from the team on players' statuses if they had practiced.

• Bradbury left the Vikings' game against the Buccaneers Week 1 with a back injury. He only played 7 snaps, and was replaced in the lineup by Austin Schlottmann.



• Davenport did not play Week 1 against the Buccaneers.



• Darrisaw missed six snaps on Sunday against the Bucs. He was replaced in the lineup by Oli Udoh.



• Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell said that Bradbury, Darrisaw, and Davenport are all "day-to-day," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (IR): Nwangwu is one of the best kick returners in the NFL.



• DT James Lynch (IR): Rotational D-lineman. 20 tackles, 0 sacks last season in 15 games (2 starts).



