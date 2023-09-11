Eagles-Vikings Week 2 injury report, with analysis

September 11, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles did not have any players with an injury designation heading into their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. However, several players got banged up in that game, and they'll only have a few days to try to heal up for their Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Here's the Eagles-Vikings injury report, with analysis.
|Player
|Injury
|*Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Status
|S Reed Blankenship
|Ribs
|DNP
|CB James Bradberry
|Concussion
|DNP
|DT Fletcher Cox
|Ribs
|DNP
|LB Nakobe Dean
|Foot
|DNP
|RB Kenny Gainwell
|Ribs
|DNP
Monday notes:
• The Eagles had a walkthrough on Monday, but the above is an estimation from the team on players' statuses if they had practiced.
• Dean will be out "multiple weeks." We covered that in a little more depth on Monday.
• Bradberry is in the concussion protocol, which will be difficult to clear by Thursday.
• The severity of the "ribs" injuries for the other three guys is to be determined.
None.
|Player
|Injury
|*Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Status
|C Garrett Bradbury
|Back
|DNP
|LT Christian Darrisaw
|Ankle
|Limited
|Edge Marcus Davenport
|Ankle
|Limited
Monday notes:
* The Vikings had a walkthrough on Monday, but the above is an estimation from the team on players' statuses if they had practiced.
• Bradbury left the Vikings' game against the Buccaneers Week 1 with a back injury. He only played 7 snaps, and was replaced in the lineup by Austin Schlottmann.
• Davenport did not play Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
• Darrisaw missed six snaps on Sunday against the Bucs. He was replaced in the lineup by Oli Udoh.
• Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell said that Bradbury, Darrisaw, and Davenport are all "day-to-day," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.
Kevin O’Connell says that Garrett Bradbury (back), Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and Marcus Davenport (ankle) are all day to day with a Thursday game in Philly looming. pic.twitter.com/Rc2P88VkMe— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 11, 2023
• RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (IR): Nwangwu is one of the best kick returners in the NFL.
• DT James Lynch (IR): Rotational D-lineman. 20 tackles, 0 sacks last season in 15 games (2 starts).
