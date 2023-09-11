More Sports:

September 11, 2023

Eagles-Vikings Week 2 injury report, with analysis

The latest injury news ahead of the Eagles' Thursday Night Football matchup with the Vikings.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
091123GarrettBradbury Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Vikings C Garrett Bradbury injured his back Week 1.

The Philadelphia Eagles did not have any players with an injury designation heading into their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. However, several players got banged up in that game, and they'll only have a few days to try to heal up for their Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's the Eagles-Vikings injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury *Mon TuesWed Status 
S Reed BlankenshipRibsDNP
CB James Bradberry Concussion  DNP    
DT Fletcher Cox Ribs  DNP    
LB Nakobe Dean Foot  DNP    
RB Kenny Gainwell Ribs  DNP    


Monday notes:

• The Eagles had a walkthrough on Monday, but the above is an estimation from the team on players' statuses if they had practiced.

• Dean will be out "multiple weeks." We covered that in a little more depth on Monday.

• Bradberry is in the concussion protocol, which will be difficult to clear by Thursday.

• The severity of the "ribs" injuries for the other three guys is to be determined.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

None.

Player Injury *Mon Tues Wed Status 
C Garrett BradburyBackDNP 
LT Christian Darrisaw  Ankle Limited    
Edge Marcus Davenport  Ankle Limited    


Monday notes:

* The Vikings had a walkthrough on Monday, but the above is an estimation from the team on players' statuses if they had practiced.

• Bradbury left the Vikings' game against the Buccaneers Week 1 with a back injury. He only played 7 snaps, and was replaced in the lineup by Austin Schlottmann.

• Davenport did not play Week 1 against the Buccaneers.

• Darrisaw missed six snaps on Sunday against the Bucs. He was replaced in the lineup by Oli Udoh.

• Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell said that Bradbury, Darrisaw, and Davenport are all "day-to-day," per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (IR): Nwangwu is one of the best kick returners in the NFL.

DT James Lynch (IR): Rotational D-lineman. 20 tackles, 0 sacks last season in 15 games (2 starts).

