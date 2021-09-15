More Sports:

September 15, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Javon-Hargrave-Eagles_091521_usat John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave celebrates his fourth-quarter sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Atlanta Week 1 and stomped the Falcons, 32-6. In Week 2, they'll play their first home game in front of a packed crowd since the start of the pandemic. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What went right against the Falcons? What can we nitpick from that game? What is this 49ers team all about? They good, or nah? Are people around the league underrating the Eagles? And can this team compete for a playoff spot?

MORE: Shander: How the Eagles can continue to prove their doubters wrong | Eagles screen game vs. Atlanta, with gifs and stuff | Eagles vs. 49ers: Five matchups to watch | Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

