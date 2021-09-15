Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Atlanta Week 1 and stomped the Falcons, 32-6. In Week 2, they'll play their first home game in front of a packed crowd since the start of the pandemic.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What went right against the Falcons? What can we nitpick from that game? What is this 49ers team all about? They good, or nah? Are people around the league underrating the Eagles? And can this team compete for a playoff spot?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

