More Sports:

September 08, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Lane_Johnson_Happy_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Lane Johnson is excited for another Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Training camp is over, the Philadelphia Eagles have made their final cuts, and the Birds' season will officially begin in just four days. Eagles football is (almost) back.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What is this Falcons team all about? They good, or nah? Are people around the league underrating the Eagles? Have opinions changed on the outlook of the 2021 season based on the Eagles' training camp and preseason games?

MORE: Eagles at Falcons: Five matchups to watch | Five over/unders for the 2021 Eagles season | Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 1 | 10 Eagles predictions heading into the 2021 NFL season

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 Eagles predictions heading into the 2021 NFL season
090521JalenHurts2

Sponsored

RCA to host free Narcan training
Carroll - Naloxone, Narcan

Movies

David Chase sheds light on Leslie Odom Jr.'s role in 'The Many Saints of Newark'
Many Saints Leslie Odom Jr.

Opioids

Can a vaccine help fight the opioid epidemic? A clinical trial aims to find out
Opioid Addiction vaccine

Education

COVID-19 outbreak at La Salle's campus forces all classes online
La Salle University COVID-19

Festivals

B. PHL Innovation Fest returns with virtual and in-person tickets
Don Lemon

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved