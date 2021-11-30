More Sports:

November 30, 2021

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
See what you did, Eagles? You made a Giants fan happy.

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a frustrating loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, when their offense squandered opportunities and were only able to put 7 points on the board.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds heading into Sunday's matchup against the Jets. What do the Eagles' playoff chances look like now? How badly did this game damage Jalen Hurts' chances of being the starting quarterback in 2022 and beyond? Was that game a reminder that this team isn't very good, or was it just a bad day at the office?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

